Westlake 6 6 0 0
La Plata 0 6 0 15
First quarter
W — Maxwell 2 run (kick failed), 9:07
Second quarter
W — Maxwell 30 run (pass failed), 11:03
LaP — Smith 39 pass from Bowman (run failed), 11:48
Fourth quarter
LaP — Smith 73 pass from Bowman (Johnson run), 5:12
LaP — Sanders 22 run (Bryan kick), 9:45
Team stats
Westlake (9 first downs, 36-192 rushing, 26 passing, 0-0 fumbles, 4-30 penalties)
La Plata (13 first downs, 20-102 rushing, 242 passing, 1-0 fumbles, 7-50 penalties)
Top individual performers
Rushing — W: Maxwell 10-73, Harrison 9-45, Ramsey 6-44; LaP: Stout 5-29, Tippett 10-26, Sanders 3-26, Bowman 1-23
Passing — W: Maxwell 3-7-0 26; LaP: Bowman 11-19-1 242
Receiving — W: Harrison 2-26; LaP: Smith 5-127, Thomas 3-38, Stout 3-77