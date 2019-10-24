Sunny skies, light winds and comfortable fall temperatures made another appearance for local golfers at Wednesday’s Southern Maryland Athletic Conference golf tournament at Breton Bay Golf and Country Club in Leonardtown.
La Plata cruised to a team title after carding a combined score of 318, which was 25 strokes better than second-place Huntingtown (343).
“There was an impressive display of consistency throughout the season for us, plus today to go undefeated and win the conference along with sweeping all of the tournaments,” Warriors head coach Dave Russell said.
Junior Gavin Ganter led the Warriors with a score of 75, while sophomore Trevor Simpson (77), junior Jake Ellis (77) and senior Tyler Moody (89) rounded out La Plata’s top four scores.
“The team will need to improve on the total score to accomplish the final team goal of capturing a state title,” Russell said. “That can only be accomplished by all four players carding their best scores for two days next week at College Park.”
North Point junior Bailey Davis recaptured the individual SMAC title with a score of 2-under-par 70 after carding a 32 on the front nine and a 38 on the back nine.
“I played really well today and was happy with my performance and my game. Up until the end, I was doing really well,” Davis said. “I kind of struggled a little bit at the end, but I kept my head up and I feel like I was positive throughout my whole entire round which really helped me. At the end, I did struggle a little bit, but that was OK because I had made a lot of good shots which had helped me.”
Northern’s Eddie Coffren earned a second-place medal after carding a score of 74 to lead the Patriots to a third-place finish as a team (347) and Elizabeth Coffren finished sixth (78).
“It was another great day to be on the golf course,” Northern first-year head coach Clayton Lewis said. “Unfortunately, we didn’t play as well as we would’ve liked, but we have states on our minds and I think that is the main focus right now.”
The Patriots will compete at next week’s state tournament along with La Plata at the University of Maryland golf course in College Park which begins Monday and lasts through Wednesday.
“I’m proud of all of them and look forward to the future with them,” Lewis said.
Davis is excited to compete at the state tournament next week and is feeling confident entering the final week of her junior season.
“I am excited,” Davis said. “I feel good about my game and I feel like I am in a really good place right now. I feel like I can do really well next week and am very confident.”
Huntingtown senior Jayson Brunclik shot a 94 and will compete at next week’s state tournament as an individual along with Connor Eagan of Great Mills who did not play at Wednesday’s SMAC tournament.
“Our goal today for the Hurricanes was to beat Northern,” Huntingtown head coach John McGuffin said. “We beat them in the county and then they beat us in the districts. We did [beat them] today and I'm proud of our players. La Plata deserves tremendous credit. They are an outstanding team and I wish them the best at states next week. Our second goal today was to medal as many players as possible in the top 16 in the conference receiving an award. We had four players reach that honor.”
Huntingtown freshman Cameron Kapiskosky shot an 83 to earn an eighth-place medal. Junior Nadia Magsamen (85) earned a ninth-place medal along with senior Akhil Patel (85) and freshman David Wright earned a 16th-place medal (90) to round out the Hurricanes' top four scores.
“I want to thank our seniors Akhil Patel and Jayson Brunclik for being great players throughout their career. We hope for great results at the state tournament for Jayson,” McGuffin said. “It was very nice to see such wonderful sportsmanship and good play out of out of those players. Today was just a great day for the conference. All 14 teams were represented and it was just gorgeous.”
Chopticon topped St. Mary’s County with a fourth-place finish as a team (348). The Braves were led by Sam Nebel’s seventh-place finish (82), Dylan Mobley’s 11th-place finish (86) and Sydney Gatton’s 12th-place finish as individuals (88).
“Sydney Gatton worked hard all offseason to improve and the results have shown,” Braves head coach Dillon Burroughs said. “She's the last person to leave practice most days and her work ethic is showing up in her scores. I think we had a very successful season overall.”
Leonardtown finished in sixth place as a team (396) led by Jake Sohne who carded a 91. Great Mills finished eighth as a team (412) led by Zack Russell (99).
“Great Mills has a bright future with many freshmen getting match experience this season,” Hornets head coach Christopher Davies said.