With just four bouts to go in its dual meet with the visiting Lackey Chargers on Tuesday night, La Plata had no margin for error remaining, as the Warriors trailed their guests 31-15.
Three bouts later, the Warriors had put themselves back in a good spot with the night’s fortunes resting on the final bout of the night at 145 pounds. The fact that the hosts had Max Hayes heading out to the mat for the decisive match should have buoyed their spirits all the more. After all, he had experience.
Hayes picked up his first varsity win a season ago in a match that held his team’s fortunes in the balance, and on Tuesday night he added another clutch victory, winning by fall in the second period to seal La Plata’s 39-31 triumph over the Chargers in a Southern Maryland Athletic Conference Potomac Division contest.
Experienced or not, it was not a situation Hayes was exactly thrilled to be in.
“I was extremely nervous,” he said. “Every year I’ve gotten better with my nerves before the matches. This year I’ve kind of felt nothing, but when I saw the score and knew that everything rode on this one match it all came flooding back to me like freshman year. I felt like I was going to throw up. Everything was just horrible. I had trouble with my breathing. Then I went out there and everything disappeared. ... We wrestled and I ended up winning. The only thing I could think is ‘What just happened’?”
La Plata (8-2, 2-0 SMAC) has suffered from injury and sickness in the season’s early going, and after dropping seven of the first 10 bouts on Tuesday night were just one loss away from dropping the decision to Lackey (1-2, 1-2). Instead, the Warriors maximized their points over the final four bouts, winning three by fall and one by disqualification to spoil the night for the Chargers.
“The boys were pretty tired,” said La Plata head coach John Pankhurst, whose team wrestled to a 6-2 record at the Scorpion Duals last weekend in Howard County. “We have a lot of sickness running through us, and a lot of injuries. ... We made a couple of adjustments to deal with some of the guys who are banged up and I asked the boys to give me six good minutes tonight.”
The teams split the matches down the middle, with each winning seven, but La Plata won five by fall, in addition to one by disqualification to win the bonus points battle. Jason Mohler (170 pounds), Josh Lennon (220), Koda DeAtley (132) and Gabe Jackson (138) joined Hayes in pinning their opponents, while Brandon Lee (126) won by disqualification and Luke Szoch (182) won by decision.
Jacob Ham (160), Jaxson Vayro (285) and Parris Blake (106) all won by fall for Lackey. Jeremy McBain (120) took his bout by major decision, while Sebastian Leon-Ramos (152), Cameron Stuart (195) and Earlie Harris (113) each claimed decision victories.
“We’ve worked really hard to be competitive in these matches,” said Lackey head coach Brandon Paulin, who is in his first year at the Chargers’ helm. “I think we were pretty competitive. We’ll see how the rest of the season turns out, but I thought we were competitive tonight. There is definitely a lot we still need to work on. We’ll go into practice tomorrow and do some of those things and see how we can better ourselves for the rest of the season.”
Both Lackey and La Plata will participate in Warriors duals tournament at La Plata on Friday and Saturday. For Pankhurst, Tuesday night’s performance provided reason for optimism, especially given the busy schedule and adversity the Warriors have been working through.
“Lackey has a good program,” Pankhurst said. “Brandon’s trying to take that over and get used to all of the guys. I thought they wrestled pretty well tonight. We had some competitive matches and gave up a couple of bonus points where we were trying to go for wins. I can live with aggressive errors. I thought the boys wrestled pretty hard knowing they’re not feeling super well. Sometimes it doesn’t matter what day it is or how you feel, you just have to strap up and go. I thought they collected themselves pretty well today. It was a good team win.”
