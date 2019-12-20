Amid the myriad of forfeits that transpired at North Point High School during Tuesday’s Southern Maryland Athletic Conference tri-match, several wrestlers from La Plata High School and host North Point were able to make the most of the abbreviated outing.
La Plata (14-6 overall) defeated Thomas Stone, 78-6, and North Point, 52-24, while the host Eagles (3-1) earned a split by downing Stone, 78-6. While the Warriors and the Eagles are nearly able to fill the 14 weight classes, the Cougars (0-5) arrived with only a handful of wrestlers, one of which won two bouts via forfeit.
Of the scheduled 42 matches among the three squads on hand at North Point on Tuesday, only 15 were actually contested as 27 forfeits brought for a speedy end to the festivities. Only six wrestlers were able to contest a pair of bouts each, with La Plata’s Max Hayes (145 pounds) and Nate Lednum (220) each recording a pair of wins.
After both teams made quick work of shorthanded Thomas Stone, each match consisting of only two actual matches, La Plata prevailed in the main event by toppling North Point for the third time already this season. The two teams met just three days earlier in the Warriors Duals where the hosts won by a similar margin, 54-27, in a nonconference clash.
“This is already the third time this season where we’ve seen them,” La Plata head coach John Pankhurst said. “So, we’re getting to know each other pretty well. I thought a lot of our younger guys did well. We’re still battling with some injuries, so a lot of guys are filling in for us and doing well.”
La Plata, however, prevailed courtesy of several of its mainstays.
P.J. Flores (126) recorded a late pin of North Point’s Peter Beal and Koda DeAtley (132) eventually got the better of North Point freshman Aidan Rivenburg, 18-7, in a bout that was very close through the first two periods. Jason Mohler (160), who recorded six pins in eight matches at the Warriors Duals, added another one to his résumé on Tuesday.
North Point’s Connor Huff (138) defeated Landon Lee, 5-1, then La Plata’s Max Hayes (145) recorded a second-period pin of Anthony Hernandez. North Point’s Gavin Phillips (152) pinned the Warriors’ Alex Raymond in the first period, then La Plata’s Mohler posted an early first-period pin of James Russell.
But following a series of pins and forfeits, North Point’s Mark Rogers edged La Plata’s Luke Szoch in overtime, 7-5. Szoch led 5-4 late in the third period until being penalized for stalling in the waning seconds of the bout and Rogers was awarded a point that tied it. Rogers then earned two points for a takedown in the opening stages of the one-minute overtime.
North Point head coach Willie Leonard was content with his team’s performance on Tuesday. He only sent two wrestlers out to the mat against Stone and Jordan Mack (220) and Anthony Hernandez (145) earned solid victories. Rogers (170) and Phillips earned wins against La Plata, while Rivenburg (132) and Sophia Gerstman (113) both battled in defeat.
“For us, it’s all about peaking at the end of the season and being ready for March,” Leonard said. “A lot of the guys, and the two girls, are all making progress. We have a number of first-year wrestlers who are learning quickly. Getting to face La Plata twice in a week is going to only help us down the road.”
Stone brought a handful of wrestlers to the tri-match, but only three of them stepped onto the mat. The Cougars have three wrestlers at 220, so only Malen Rainey was able to compete in two matches on Tuesday, losing both. Aidan Higgs (145) also had two matches, while heavyweight Jorer Gibson was awarded a pair of forfeit victories.
“It’s tough,” Cougars head coach Seth Rak said of the small lineup, “but the guys we have spend a lot of time working hard in the room to get better. They focus on getting better every day in practice and that will translate to wins on the mat.”
Stone’s next scheduled SMAC match is at 5:30 p.m. Jan. 2 at Northern. That same evening at 5 p.m., North Point will host Great Mills and Huntingtown in a tri-match. La Plata has one last SMAC match in 2019 to contest, at home versus Calvert at 5:30 p.m.
