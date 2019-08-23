For the last 15 years, Crista Fawls’ children have been playing recreational and travel soccer through programs offered by the La Plata Youth Soccer Association which currently has about 900 players and coaches associated with it.
Fawls signed her youngest daughter up a few years ago for recreational soccer through LPYSA, but due to her daughter’s autism, Fawls pulled her daughter out of the program after a few practices.
“There was too great of a difference between her and her typical peers,” Fawls said. “She could not focus and listen to the direction of the coaches.”
After this experience, Fawls researched ways for a solution so her daughter and other children like her could benefit from a different type of soccer program. Fawls realized there wasn’t a special needs soccer program offered in the area, so she sought help to try and change that.
“Over the past two years, I have been researching different special needs programs. I found The Outreach Program for Soccer, but the closest program was in Northern Virginia which was too far for us to travel each week,” Fawls said. “Early in 2019, I contacted the president of LPYSA, Ryan Mudd, and asked him about starting a TOPSoccer program in our area. He was very open to the idea, and we contacted the regional coordinator for TOPSoccer, along with the Maryland State Youth Soccer Association to get more information on starting up a program in Southern Maryland.”
Mudd, enthusiastic about being able to provide a new opportunity for kids in the area, was able to help Fawls ensure the idea came to fruition.
“For all of those children who watch and cheer on their siblings each week wishing that they could join in on the fun, now they have that opportunity,” Mudd said. “We are honored to help provide that opportunity for them.”
In the spring, Fawls and the LPYSA sent out a survey to the community to gauge the interest level families had with this idea before an inaugural season was set to kick off in the fall.
“We had about 30 families respond positively that they would be interested in the TOPSoccer program for their child,” said Fawls, the TOPSoccer coordinator for LPYSA. “We hope to have at least that many sign up for our inaugural season.”
The inaugural TOPSoccer season is set to take place on Oct. 5, 19 and 26 at the soccer fields at Laurel Springs Regional Park with each session lasting about an hour to 90 minutes.
“During each session, participants will engage in inclusive soccer drills followed by a short scrimmage. Part of what makes TOPSoccer such a special experience for participants is the buddy system that is in place,” Fawls said. “This connects each participant with a typical peer volunteer. The buddy system not only ensures that every child has the encouragement and aid that they need, but also provides an opportunity for lasting friendships to form.”
Buddies in the program will be volunteers from ninth graders and up to adults that will act as one-on-one guides for all the participants in addition to the roughly handful of coaches that will be present at each session.
“We wanted to start this program to give kids who have intellectual, physical or emotional disabilities the chance to participate in soccer like their typical peers,” Fawls said. “As the mom of a child with special needs, I am always on the lookout for extracurricular programs that my daughter who has autism can participate in. There are a few programs in the area, but not many people offer a class or program for those who can’t participate in the same way as their peers. My hope is that getting these kids out in the community at the soccer fields while other games are going on will bring awareness of the special needs community. This program works to integrate those with special needs with their peers to form awareness as well as friendships.”
Registration is currently open for the program for children aged 4-19 with intellectual, physical or emotional disabilities, but registration closes for the inaugural season of the program on Aug. 31.
