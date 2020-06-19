La Plata's Lednum, North Point's Rucker, St. Charles' White commit to college for football

While the high school, college and professional football seasons are still months away, recent graduates of Southern Maryland Athletic Conference schools declared to play on the gridiron at various colleges and universities.
North Point High School graduate Myles Rucker is staying in-state after committing to NCAA Division III McDaniel College, while La Plata High School graduate Nate Lednum is headed to Division III Westminster College in Pennsylvania and St. Charles High School graduate A.J. White is going to Dean College, a Division III school in Massachusetts.
Rucker is the son of North Point assistant coach, Mike Rucker, who won a Class 4A state title while the head coach at Parkdale High School in Prince George’s County.
“I think that was a great choice for Myles,” North Point head football coach Tom Petre said. “He’s a great kid and McDaniel is a perfect fit for him athletically and academically and I know his father will be able to see most of his games since we play on Friday nights and they typically play on Saturday afternoons. He can go there and get plenty of playing time.”
Last season in helping lead the Eagles to the Class 3A state quarterfinals, Rucker was a key member of the defensive unit in the secondary. He recorded 50 solo tackles and 121 total tackles, including 13 for loss, and also had 6.5 sacks. One year earlier, he posted 18 solo tackles and 91 total tackles and added three sacks.
Lednum, who played football and wrestled for the Warriors, has opted to continue playing football at Westminster. Last season at La Plata, Lednum recorded 53 solo tackles and 112 total tackles and 2.5 sacks in helping the Warriors reach the 2A South Region playoffs. He also earned a berth in the 2A state wrestling tournament and won his final match to finish fifth overall.
“I believe their football program is very sturdy,” said Lednum, who plans to major in environmental science at Westminster. “The campus was also really nice and they had very updated facilities. It’s sad to give up wrestling because that was a sport I love. But football has always been my passion and my main sport.”
La Plata head wrestling coach John Pankhurst enjoyed having Lednum as part of the team and admitted he probably could have competed at the collegiate level if he had opted for wrestling instead of football.
“One thing about Nate is he was always willing to work hard in the room,” Pankhurst said. “He always wanted to work on his technique and just keep getting better. He was a little unlucky at states, but he came back to win his last match. He’s a really good football player and I expect he will do well in college. But he could have wrestled in college if he had stayed with it.”
White, who played a variety of roles as quarterback, wide receiver, defensive back and kicker for the Spartans, is heading to Dean College this fall. As a junior for the Spartans, White completed 7 of 10 passes for 78 yards, rushed eight times for 31 yards and he also caught three passes for 59 yards. As the team’s kicker he converted on 9 of 12 extra-point attempts.
