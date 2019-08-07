Saturday morning just before noon at the waterfront at the St. Mary’s College of Maryland, the harbor looked empty and there was a shortage of boats. One could see the look in the eyes of the sailors coming off of the few boats that had arrived, that the race had been one for the books.
It would have been expected that the 104 competing boats would fill the waterfront to maximum capacity after sailing through the night from Annapolis to complete the 46th Governor’s Cup Yacht Race which started Friday and was meant to end at the college. But for 27 boats, they did not finish the race this year.
“I think it went very well,” said Rick Loheed, assistant director of the waterfront who kept score for his 11th Governor’s Cup. “It was very difficult for me to organize and scorekeep because the times weren’t consistent. The fastest boats come in in the middle of the night normally. The Solomons and southern course were in early. The first boat in was from Solomons, Bad Cat.
“The finish times, there were people finishing from Annapolis after 3:30 p.m. Saturday, which used to be the cut-off, but I changed it after we had a few light-wind situations. So they kept their own times and came and wrote it on the sheet. We know it’s not going to be earlier than 3:30 this year, it added a result that didn’t get presented. Marc Maiocco finished in PHRF C, the only one who finished in that class, everyone else gave up.”
Wind, or lack thereof, this year was a factor.
“Everyone else gave up because of no wind at Lookout Point,” Loheed said. “Several other people, like Sea Shadow in PHRF B, came in fifth, and could say they finished, and Revolution in CRCA, but they finished.
“All the ones that said they retired gave up. On a really light wind race, yes it’s normal. They don’t care. Some of them do, like Revolution. They came in seventh. They already knew, but they wanted a finish time whereas a lot of them that called me on the phone just said, ‘No way man.’ They had fun and left. If they waited it out, they would have finished, sailing on spinnaker.”
According to Loheed, the wind seemed to favor the other shorter legs of the race, but stalled many boats at the bottom of Point Lookout before they made their way up the tip of the Southern Maryland peninsula to St. Mary’s.
“We didn’t know the wind to possibly be a reach for them, and the southerly leg was a run downhill,” he said. “Going straight before the wind isn’t fast, but it’s reliable, a beat to windward is in waves, and light wind means less waves. All night these boats were going back and forth between east and west shores. They were more dominantly on port because the winds were southeasterly. It’s a challenge, the bay can be gnarly.”
SqueeZeplay was among the first boats to reach St. Mary’s followed closely by Crocodile, commandeered by Scott Ward, winning first in the A0 class at 8:11 a.m., then by Endorphin at 8:19 a.m.
Carina finished first in PHRF A2 class in a J37 at 10:24 a.m..
“Well it was slow,” said Murray Lee, who was a crew member on the Carina. “Earlier in the race, there was a couple thunderstorms that came through. We seemed to be in the right spot to pick up the winds that came off of the storms.
We were on the Eastern Shore side over by Bloody Point and we seemed to be picking up a lot of wind that boats that were further west in the bay were not because that’s where all the thunderstorms were.
“So we moved along pretty good, and it was only really slow for us after Point Lookout. I guess there was a lot of current coming out of the river, and once we came in the wind got spotty and we drifted across the finish line. And we are exhilarated because it took us at least four hours to get the last six miles.”
Sailing with no wind is the hardest skill for sailors to learn, but the crew of the Carina did their best.
“You just try to anticipate it to keep coming,” Lee said. “We tacked 20 times. Sometimes we will be going along and the wind will shift so dramatically that it’s time to tack. Everyone is in position. I think we reacted well to the weather and you have to be. That’s the only way you will do well, which is to be in to the weather.”
Peter Trentman from St. Leonard, who has been sailing for about a decade, was also on the crew of the Carina.
“Compulsion and servitude,” Trentman said. “It was great coming in with a somewhat empty harbor. It’s always a good feeling. Otherwise it’s a nice cruise down the bay. Overnight, we had two shifts, so people were kind of balancing sort of the duties overnight so people were able to get some sleep and rest. I’m a fair amount tired.
“Sometimes it’s the luck of the wind and sometimes it’s a combination of skill and luck. We don’t know where we will place though because of the corrections.”
But the PHRF scale favored the Carina in one of the largest classes of the race, putting them in first ahead of the Stylo and Delirium which took second and third.
“I love that I’ve always known this race growing up, being from Calvert County,” Trentman said. “I always saw the Governor’s Cup and people doing it, so this was my first time doing it. It was kind of cool to come back down to this region of Southern Maryland and participate.”
