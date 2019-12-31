On the second day of the James Chapman Holiday Classic at North Point High School on Dec. 27, the Lackey High School boys basketball team rebounded from a pair of narrow setbacks to edge past Friendly of Prince George's County, 38-35, in a genuine defensive struggle.
Lackey (3-4 overall) and Friendly were hardly both hitting on all cylinders from the outset of the contest. Three minutes in, the score was still tied at 1 — a score more fitting for baseball, soccer or hockey — and the Patriots led 9-5 at the end of the quarter as the Chargers managed only one bucket and three free throws.
"It was definitely an ugly game, but we found a way to get the win," said Lackey head coach Sean Fox, whose team had been edged by Central of Prince George's County, 57-54, on day earlier. "It was good way for us to bounce back after a couple of tough losses. We're still a relatively young team this year."
Lackey trailed 21-15 at the intermission, but the Chargers embarked on a 9-0 run early in the third quarter to draw even and headed to the fourth quarter only down by a single point at 29-28 as Balenga Kabassu and Darran Johnson each scored a bucket in the last four seconds. Kabassu scored first, missed his free throw attempt, but Johnson grabbed the offensive rebound and scored on the putback at the buzzer.
Johnson gave Lackey its first lead of the game on the first possession of the fourth quarter and the teams exchanged leads for times over the next four minutes and were tied at 35 with two minutes remaining.
Johnson later scored the go-ahead bucket inside off a pass from Rowland, who added a free throw with 5.8 seconds remaining to seal the verdict.
Rowland was named the game's Most Valuable Player with eight points on a pair of buckets and four free throws. Johnson led the Chargers with 12 points in the victory over Friendly and scored the go-ahead bucket inside on an assist from Rowland, who was pleased to distribute the ball to his teammate for the clutch basket. Two other Lackey players, Kabassu and Brent Johnson, scored five points apiece.
Lackey is scheduled to return to action with a contest at Patuxent at 6:30 p.m. Friday.
"We didn't play well in the first half, but we played pretty good in the second half," Rowland said. "We played better on defense in the second half. We didn't score a lot of points, but we got them when we had to. I saw Darran get open in the low post and he turned and got the bucket to out us ahead."
The tournament saw Lackey split its two games, while North Point, Thomas Stone and Westlake all won twice and McDonough fell in its two games. In Stone's second game on Dec. 27, the Cougars trailed C.H. Flowers of Prince George's County 50-39 after three quarters but rallied back to win 67-64.
Eagles head coach Jimmy Ball noted that his biggest takeaway from the two-day tournament was the fact that its namesake, James Chapman, was able to attend the games and that all of the coaches in Charles County and Prince George's County were on board with having the tournament named in his honor.
"For me, having this tournament named for Mr. Chapman was the best part," Ball said. "He's been a supporter of North Point athletics for 15 years and he's been a fixture in the county for 50 years. When I approached the Charles County coaches and the P.G. coaches about naming the tournament for him, they were all in favor of that."