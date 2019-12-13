Reflecting on his team’s game against the visiting Lackey Chargers on Wednesday night, Northern head boys basketball coach Torrence Oxendine didn’t have to think too hard to come up with a few areas where his team’s performance was lacking.
“First half we played solid,” the first-year Patriots frontman said. “The second half we had a lot more turnovers than we anticipated. You usually want to go three or four turnovers per half. We had a total of 34 for the game. That’s a lot. We also went [9 of 21] from the free-throw line. So when you combine those two and you’re playing a good team that’s disastrous. ... Lackey is a well-coached team. Whenever you’re coaching against guys who have their team prepared you’re going to take an ‘L’ if that’s what you have.”
And take the L, Northern did. The visitors trailed most of the opening quarter and did not hold a lead until the second period, but once the Chargers went in front they never looked back and eventually took a 65-44 victory over the Patriots in the Southern Maryland Athletic Conference crossover game.
Northern (1-3 overall) scored the game’s first six points — all by J.D. Salo — and were tied with Lackey (1-2) at 12 at the end of a quarter. But Eric Rowland’s bucket to start the second quarter put the Chargers in front and triggered a 15-4 second quarter outburst that put the visitors in front 27-16 at the half.
“I was real happy with some of the guys who came off the bench and really gave us a spark.,” Lackey head coach Sean Fox said. “I think toward the end of the first half they did a good job of creating some turnovers and we got some easy buckets which kind of led to the success in the second half, as well.”
After Eric Wood finished off a fast break with a two-handed jam to open the second half, Northern’s Robert Martin scored the game’s next six points to trim the gap to 29-22 and create some optimism for the Patriots. But the Chargers responded with a 12-1 run, featuring threes from Jaydon Queen and Rowland, to close out the quarter with a commanding 41-23 advantage.
The fourth quarter generally followed suit, with the visitors answering any modest Patriots’ surge with one of their own en route to their first victory of the year.
Martin, who knocked down four three-pointers in the game, paced the Patriots with 19 points on the night, while Ryan Holloway scored nine and Salo added seven. But after the quick start, the hosts struggled mightily over the second and third quarters. Barely a week into the regular season, though, Oxendine is focused more on consistent improvement throughout the season than the specific game results at this stage of the season. Northern is next scheduled to play Eleanor Roosevelt, the defending 4A state champions from Prince George’s County, in the Washington Wizards High School Showcase at Trinity Washington University in Washington, D.C. on Saturday.
“It’s early,” he said. “It’s December. We’re just trying to find our identity, trying to get the feel for the game of basketball and teach the game the right way, teach the guys to play fundamental basketball.”
Having dropped each of their first two games, Fox was pleased to be able to leave Northern’s gym with a number in the other column in the standings. Rowland, who canned four long-balls of his own, led Lackey’s group of four in double figures with 19 points. Darron Johnson and Dwan Richardson each scored 12, while Eric Wood chipped in another 10. The Chargers are scheduled to see their next action on Monday when they host Chopticon at 6:30 p.m.
“It was good for the kids,” Fox said of the team earning its first win of the season. “We’ve turned the ball over a lot, still turned the ball over a lot tonight. We have a lot to work on, but we’re just happy to get a win. They’re a good team. They’re tough. They’re young like us. At this point for us, any win is good, so we’re happy to be going in the right direction.”
