Following a solid, promising start to Friday's Class 2A South Region I quarterfinal round round contest, the La Plata High School boys basketball team eventually saw its season come to an end when host Lackey pulled away for a 60-43 victory.
Lackey (12-11 overall), the fourth seed in the bracket, advanced to play at top-seeded Thomas Stone (17-5), which had a bye on Friday, in a region semifinal Tuesday evening in Waldorf. That result was not available at press time. The winner plays either third-seeded Westlake or second-seeded Southern of Anne Arundel County in the region final on Thursday.
The fifth-seeded Warriors (5-18) used an early spurt for a 9-6 lead, but the Chargers ended the first quarter on a 12-1 run for an 18-10 advantage and the hosts never trailed thereafter.
"I thought La Plata came out and did a good job of denying us some things that we wanted to do early," Lackey head coach Sean Fox said. "They took away a lot of things early outside and we had to make some quick adjustments. In the second half, we were able to open up a big lead, but they cut it down to seven a few times in the fourth quarter."
La Plata junior point guard Stalin Oaks provided an early spark for the Warriors by connecting on a three-point field goal and a pair of jumpers and also accounted for their final eight points of the first quarter. In fact, each time Lackey appeared on the verge of blowing the Warriors out, Oaks responded with a quick jumper or soft passes to open teammates for easy buckets inside. He finished with a team-leading 15 points.
"Like I told the guys after the game, I'm really proud of them," La Plata head coach Spencer Way said. "This is still a very young team. We start two juniors and three sophomores and they made a lot of progress through the season. We just don't have the depth right now and Lackey was able to go on some runs. We got it down to seven a couple of times in the fourth quarter."
Lackey used a 6-0 run to start the third quarter to forge a 38-23 advantage, but La Plata chipped away at that big margin and got to within single-digits heading to the fourth quarter as Davon Johnson (14 points) and Sydney Butler Jr. provided much of the offense inside over the last five minutes of the frame to trim the Warriors' deficit to 42-33.
Johnson also scored his team's first two buckets of the fourth quarter, each one trimmed the deficit to seven points. After Eric Rowland connected on another jumper to push the lead back to nine at 44-35 with six minutes remaining, Fox called a timeout to emphasize one last thing to his players. The next six minutes would essentially determine their season.
Following a quiet first three quarters, Lackey forward Eric Wood got the message clearly. Wood scored nine points over the next four minutes, including a three-pointer that extended the hosts' lead to 57-41 at which point Fox and his players realized they would have at least one more game on Tuesday.
Brent Johnson ended the game with a conventional three-point play. Johnson and Wood finished with 12 points each, while Darran Johnson was the team leader with 13.
"I thought Eric [Wood] had a tremendous fourth quarter," Fox said. "He scored nine of our last 12 points and just did a great job attacking the basket. La Plata came in here and played us tough. When I took that timeout with six minutes left, I basically told our guys we had to have a response to their run. Our seniors really played well down the stretch."