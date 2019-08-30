In contrast to her amiable and affable persona before and after her games, Lackey High School senior field hockey player Madison Furman presents an opposing presence to opposing defenders and goalies once the Chargers take the field each fall.
Furman, also the ace pitcher for the Chargers softball team each spring, scored one goal in each of the two preseason scrimmages versus McDonough and St. Charles that Lackey played at St. Charles on Tuesday afternoon and afterward spoke about the goals, measurable and intangible, that the Chargers have heading into their Southern Maryland Athletic Conference schedule this fall.
“We’ve been practicing really hard and today we won both games,” Furman said. “We have a lot of new, young players on the team this year, but we’re excited. We’re ready for the season to get started.”
Furman will clearly be the primary target of sophomore midfielder Morgan Martin on set plays this fall, although first-year head coach James Layman did not want to simply highlight his talented, tall forward as the team’s lone threat. Martin filled one void left behind by senior Kayla Nagle and Furman is looking to occupy another previously held by Jenna Clark.
“Taking the strokes on those plays is new to me,” said Martin, who also scored a goal on Tuesday. “We had a really good senior [Nagle] who did that last year, so now there’s pressure on me to make those passes. I usually look for Maddie [Furman] and let her do what she does best.”
Layman took over the helm from Erica Prate, a former Chargers player who has stayed on with the team as an assistant. Layman noted that Furman will be a primary force on the Chargers’ attack, but indicated that Martin, Grace Landgraf and goalie Carissa Bannister will also play key roles for the Chargers in their quest for a SMAC Potomac Division crown.
“I don’t like to say that any team is built around one player,” Layman said. “Maddie is going to be formidable up top. But we have a lot of young girls who are new to the sport who are learning quickly and they’re ready to show what they can do. Having Carissa back for another year in goal really helps. Our defense is going to be good. They’re young, but they’re good.”
Lackey will kick off the season at Great Mills on Sept. 9, host perennial power Patuxent on Sept. 11, travel to Chopticon on Sept. 16, host St. Charles on Sept. 18, venture to La Plata on Sept. 24 then cap the month with a home contest against Westlake on Sept. 26.
“We’re really looking forward to all of the teams we play,” Furman said. “For me, I just want to go out there and score as many goals as possible to help us win. I want to finish with the school record for goals. We have a lot of really good games ahead of us right at the start, but I’m looking forward to getting the season started.”
Twitter: @tblacksomds1