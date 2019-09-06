Lackey
Head coach: Jimari Jones (first season)
Last year: 7-4, 4-2 (third in SMAC Chesapeake Division)
Athletes to watch: WR/DB JaQuan Cooley (Sr.), QB Russell Echard (Jr.), WR/LB Yasir Holmes (Jr.), OL/DL Jahaad Proctor (Sr.), OL/DL DeQuan Gravely (Jr.), OL/DL Sam Gilroy (Jr.)
Key personnel losses: QB Robert Middleton (All-Conference), OL/DL Dalano Washington (All-Conference, All-County), OL/DL D’Anthony Washington (All-Conference, All-County), RB Jayson Wilmer, WR Justin McIntyre
Outlook: While the Chargers may have graduated starting quarterback Robert “Boogie” Middleton and several starters up front, they return a number of players who got valuable varsity playing experience last fall. First-year head coach Jimari Jones is also hardly new to the program, having spent five years as defensive coordinator and four others as offensive coordinator.
Coach’s comments: “We graduated a number of really key players, but most of these guys back got plenty of playing experience last fall. I think we’re going to surprise a few teams with what we can do. Me and a lot of the guys on this coaching staff have basically been together for the last 12 years.”
