On a night when each team controlled one half of the game, the Lackey High School football team edged visiting La Plata, 17-14, in overtime after the Chargers held been held scoreless in the second half of Friday's Southern Maryland Athletic Conference Chesapeake Division clash.
Lackey (7-1, 4-1 SMAC Chesapeake) remained in control of hosting an opening round home game in the upcoming Class 2A South Region playoffs when sophomore kicker Mikah Seger nailed a 25-yard field goal in overtime after the Chargers defense had denied the Warriors from scoring on the opening possession of the overtime. Seger also connected on a pair of extra point attempts, both following touchdown runs by Jonathan Thompson.
"We had a lot of success running the ball in the first half, but they made some adjustments in the second half," said Lackey coach Jimari Jones, whose team will travel to Thomas Stone for the regular season finale for both teams at 7 p.m. Friday. Stone lost to North Point in Week 8, 51-13. "We also had a few guys miss some blocks, but our defense made some plays when we needed them."
La Plata (5-3, 3-2) had been unable to contain Thompson in the first half when the Chargers running back carried 17 times for 136 yards and two scores. The Warriors made some defensive adjustments in the second half and limited Thompson to 21 yards on 16 carries and held the hosts to only one first down over the last two quarters.
"I thought our guys did a really good job in the second half," said La Plata head coach John Lennartz, whose team will host Calvert at 7 p.m. Friday. The Cavaliers fell to Patuxent in Week 8, 28-6. "Our defense was really good in the second half. I don't think they had more than one or two first downs. It was tough to see them get turned away at the end, but that's why you want to be on defense first in overtime."
Neither team scored in the first quarter, but the frame ended with the Chargers deep in La Plata territory. On the second play of the second quarter, Thompson plowed forward from 1 yard out and Seger added the extra point to give the hosts a 7-0 lead.
The Warriors responded with a nine-play, 76-yard drive that three straight runs from Taylun Sanders, the last from four yards out for a touchdown. But kicker Alexis Bryan, who scored a goal to help La Plata's girls soccer team post a 6-0 victory over Westlake in the Class 2A South Region I playoffs earlier on Friday, had her extra point attempt blocked and Lackey still owned a 7-6 lead.
The Chargers responded with an eight-play drive that covered 70 yards, including six runs from Thompson that netted 64 yards. On first down and goal from the Warriors' 15-yard line, Thompson scored going off right tackle and another Seger extra point gave the hosts a 14-6 lead at the intermission.
Neither team scored in the third quarter, but La Plata mounted the game's best drive early in the fourth quarter.
La Plata marched 83 yards in 16 plays, converting twice on fourth down along the way. Sanders once again was the primary focus of the ground game once the Warriors reached the red zone and he scored from 2 yards out then caught the 2-point conversion pass from Donnie Bowman to tie the game at 14 with 1:58 remaining in regulation.
La Plata forced Lackey to punt on its final possession of regulation and responded with a genuine scoring threat.
Stout ran twice for 31 yards, then Bowman connected with Tim Smith inside the Chargers' 10. Smith was tackled near the goal line and then lost the ball as he rolled into the end zone and the near official ruled a touchback.
La Plata had the first possession of the overtime, but after Sanders was stuffed for a 1 yard loss on the first play, Bowman had his next pass intercepted. Thompson then ran once and Russell Echard ran twice for the Chargers for little gain and Seger stepped in to end the contest with a 25-yard field goal.
"He's one of the soccer players and he's also in the D.C. United Academy," Jones said of Seger. "We're lucky to have him."