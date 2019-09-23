Following a promising start to the contest in which it took the opening kickoff and marched 80 yards in 13 plays and exhausted well over one-half of the first quarter, the St. Charles High School football team spent much of the remainder of the game knocking on the door before being turned away by a stiffening Lackey defense as the host Chargers prevailed on Friday night, 7-6.
Lackey head coach Jimari Jones admitted after the Southern Maryland Athletic Conference crossover game that the Chargers implemented a new defense for the first drive and the Spartans' ability to succeed on countless misdirection plays caused plenty of confusion amongst his players and led to the long drive. Once the old defense was restored, the Chargers bent occasionally but failed to break.
"We tried to run a different defense all week and really that wasn't fair to the kids," Jones said. "We were confused on the first drive, so we had to go back to our base defense. After that, I thought the guys definitely played much better. They didn't give up any more big plays and we were able to stop them when we had to."
St. Charles (2-1 overall) could not have asked for a better start to Friday's game. Staying mainly on the ground, the Spartans marched 80 yards in 13 plays, 11 of which were rushes, and evaporated more than eight minutes off the clock and it finished when Justin Palmer plowed forward from two yards out to forge a 6-0 lead with 3 minutes 55 seconds left in the opener.
Lackey (3-0) crossed midfield on its first possession but was soon felled by a pair of penalties and were forced to punt. With the Spartans approaching midfield on another drive, St. Charles running back DiAndre Jefferson fumbled and the Chargers recovered in Spartans' territory. It would prove to be the only turnover of the game and a genuinely vital and pivotal one.
Lackey capitalized by going 40 yards in seven plays, with Jonathan Thompson carrying four times for 28 yards and quarterback Russell Echard ran once for 10 yards. Jordan Bryant provided the next five yards and found the end zone from one yard out. Mikah Seger added the extra point to give the Chargers a 7-6 lead with 3:27 left in the second quarter.
St. Charles capped the second quarter with another long drive that appeared to find pay dirt twice. Batten connected with Konner Blount-Foster on deep sideline pattern, but that was negated when officials deemed he had stepped out of bounds before heading upfield. Another apparent touchdown was negated by an illegal formation penalty.
After marching 70 yards in 12 plays, St. Charles till had the chance to take the lead going into the intermission but a 28-yard field goal attempt wide right. The Spartans also marched into Lackey territory midway through the fourth quarter, but Batten was ruled down on a fourth down play soon after taking the snap from center.
"Our problem tonight was that we were really good between the 20s, but we couldn't finish off drives," St. Charles head coach Patrick Orndoff. "We were able to run the ball and we moved the ball, but we killed ourselves in the red zone with penalties. Just little things. We'll be fine, we just have to clean up some things."
Lackey rarely crossed midfield in the second half, but punter Seger played a key role in shifting field position. His punts of 38, 44 and 48 yards in the second half pinned St. Charles deep in its own end, the last of which inside the 10-yard line. On their last play from scrimmage, the Spartans attempted a trick play with Blount-Foster throwing to Batten, but the play actually lost five yards.
The Chargers will be at Westlake at 7 p.m. Friday against a Wolverines team that lost 28-21 in Week 3. The Spartans host Northern at 7 p.m. Friday against a Patriots squad that defeated Leonardtown 53-14 in Week 3.