Two weeks into the football season, there probably wouldn't have been too many people who would have blamed anyone associated with the Patuxent Panthers if they did not hold the most optimistic view on where the season was heading.
Then, the Panthers were reeling after dropping each of their first two games. And after winning just five of 20 games over the previous two seasons, it appeared as if Patuxent was headed down that same road.
Five weeks later, everything has changed. Since losing to Huntingtown on Sept. 13, Patuxent has yet to taste defeat again, and on Friday traveled to Lackey and knocked off the then-unbeaten Chargers 35-21 to spoil their homecoming in a Southern Maryland Athletic Conference Chesapeake Division game.
The win, the third straight against an opponent with a winning record, assured the Panthers will finish with at least a .500 record and also put the team alone at the top of the division standings.
“For a lot of these guys, going all the way back to their pound ball days, this is their first winning season,” Patuxent head coach Nick Allen said. “It's definitely their first winning season in a Patuxent uniform. They've put in the work for the past couple years and they're starting to see everything pay off. The more that everything pays off, the stronger their confidence is. ... We just have to keep it going. There's a lot of work still be done. We have a big week this week.”
It didn't start off terribly well for Patuxent (5-2, 4-0 SMAC Chesapeake) on Friday, as Lackey (6-1, 3-1) received the opening kickoff and marched 75 yards without much resistance for the game's first score. Jonathan Thompson did the honors, scoring the first of his three touchdowns on a 10-yard rush with 8 minutes 2 seconds left in the opening quarter.
Patuxent answered immediately. Aided by a pair of 15-yard penalties on Lackey during the series, the Panthers drove 85 yards to the end zone with Dajore Brooks running 37 yards to pay dirt to cap the possession. Dayton Leslie's successful extra point put the visitors in front 7-6, and they never would relinquish the lead.
“It was huge,” Patuxent senior Cade Rocarek said of the response to Lackey's initial series. “No one was down. We were just like, 'Let's get the next one.'”
Lackey embarked on another long drive on its ensuing possession, but had a Thompson touchdown nullified by a holding penalty and eventually turned the ball over on downs at the Patuxent 23-yard line. Later in the half, the Chargers again were threatening but Patuxent's Dylan Lovett picked off a Russell Echard pass just in front of the goal line to eliminate the threat. Five plays later, Brooks scored his second touchdown of the night on a 20-yard run to increase the Panthers' lead to 14-6.
The advantage grew just before the half as Adam Commodore connected with Justin Grabill on a 22-yard touchdown pass with 6 seconds remaining to give Patuxent a 21-6 halftime lead.
“The first thing we did was come out and play physical,” Rocarek said. “We knew they had a huge line, but we knew if we came out physical and punched them right in the mouth and shut down their run, we would win the game.”
Patuxent received the ball to open the second half and eventually turned the ball over on downs near midfield. Lackey took advantage of the field position, driving 55 yards to the end zone. Thompson again did the honors, crossing the goal line on a 1-yard run to pull the Chargers to within 21-13.
But the Panthers needed just three plays to regain the momentum. On the first play of the next series, Dajerion Brooks raced 60 yards on a jet sweep to set the team up at the Lackey 20. Two plays later, Dajore Brooks carried the ball in from nine yards out to extend the Panthers' lead back out to 28-13.
“We watched film on them and they're a great team,” said Dajerion Brooks, who surpassed 100 yards rushing in the game. “We just had to run the ball and when they're not expecting pass the ball.”
Lovett threw a 31-yard touchdown pass to Trent Rocarek midway through the fourth quarter to really seal the win for the visitors, increasing the Panthers' lead to 35-13. Thompson scored on a 5-yard run less than a minute later for the Chargers, cutting the deficit to 35-21 with Jaquan Cobey's successful 2-point run, but that was all the hosts could muster.
With a rather young and inexperienced squad, first-year Lackey head coach Jimari Jones tried to look at the positive side of his team's setback.
“I think at some point in time teams have to learn how to deal with success,” he said. “We talk about distractions and all that kind of stuff. It's homecoming. We didn't tackle well and that's uncharacteristic of us. Patuxent came and played very hard. They did everything we saw on film. We were prepared and in place, we just missed tackles. Big penalties killed us early. ... I told our kids we should be excited to see them again.
“Truth be told, we probably had two returning starters on the entire team and one of them we lost for the season. It's a young team, and part of being a young team is learning how to deal with defeat. We'll be stronger because of it.”
Lackey is scheduled to host La Plata (5-2, 3-1) at 7 p.m. Friday, versus a Warriors squad that defeated Chopticon 42-7 in Week 7, before wrapping up the regular season the following week at Thomas Stone (2-5, 1-4).
A week after being heavily outgained but winning a defensive battle against Northern, Patuxent's offense churned out close to 400 yards of offense. Allen credited his team's work in the trenches with paving the way.
“We knew we were going to have to come out and play physical, try to match their physicality,” he said. “They're a big strong team that likes to run downhill and they have a lot of guys. We knew we were going to have to play physical and I think our guys did a good job of matching their physicality throughout most of the game.
“There were a couple of times where we gave up some runs on the soft edge and had to make some adjustments, but the kids rallied. We have incredible leadership this year. Some of our seniors really pulled through.”
Patuxent will look to extend its winning streak to six as well as protect its spot atop the division when it travels to Calvert (4-3, 3-1) at 7 p.m. Friday versus a Cavaliers team that won its second in a row in a 28-14 victory over McDonough in Week 7. The Panthers will then close out their regular season at home against Westlake (3-4, 1-3) on Nov. 1.
“We can't get too high on ourselves,” Trent Rocarek said. “We have to keep the confidence up, but stay humble. The teams we're playing, we have to keep it rolling and can't get overconfident. We have to focus and take one game at a time.”