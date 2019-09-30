After being held scoreless throughout the first half of Friday's Southern Maryland Athletic Conference Chesapeake Division game at Westlake High School, the Lackey High School football team opted to overly simplify its offensive approach and emerged with a 13-6 victory.
Lackey (4-0, 1-0 SMAC Chesapeake) had been plagued by penalties and missed opportunities in the first half and trailed Westlake, 6-0, when the Wolverines used a 14-play, 90-yard drive capped by a 3-yard run by quarterback Jeremiah Maxwell to take the early lead. In the second half, the Chargers dictated play with a basic, punishing ground game.
"At halftime, I told the guys they had to stop beating themselves," Lackey first-year head coach Jimari Jones said. "We had too many mistakes, penalties and missed blocks and then one fumble. In the second half, it was all about execution. We got the ball to Jonathan and he finally had a break-out game. He's finally gotten out of the shadows."
Westlake and Lackey combined for only two turnovers over the course of the game and they occurred on consecutive plays in the first quarter. Maxwell had his first pass attempt of the game intercepted, but on the very next play Lackey running back Jonathan Thompson fumbled and the Wolverines recovered at their own 10-yard line.
Westlake (1-3, 0-2) responded with its long drive as Maxwell did most of the damage on the ground and ended it when he plowed forward from three yards out for a touchdown that gave the Wolverines a 6-0 lead. Maxwell rushed four times for 47 yards on the drive and completed two passes for another six yards and atoned for his early miscue.
Lackey marched into Westlake territory twice more in the first half but came away empty, with an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty taking the Chargers out of field goal range in the waning seconds of the half. On its first possession of the second half, however, Lackey went back to its ground game and enabled Thompson to atone for his early fumble.
"I wanted to make up for that mistake," said Thompson, who finished the game with 195 yards rushing and two touchdowns on 29 carries. "Every time they handed me the ball in the second half, I just wanted to get yards and keep our offense going."
Lackey promptly drew even by going 71 yards in 12 plays to start the third quarter, 11 of them hand-offs to Thompson. The last six plays of the drives were runs by Thompson, who gained 38 yards on those plays and found the end zone from eight yards out. Mikah Seger's extra point attempt, however, squarely nailed the right upright and landed in the end zone.
On its second possession of the fourth quarter, Lackey needed only seven plays to go 54 yards and six of them were hand-offs to Thompson. Chargers quarterback Russell Echard ran once for nine yards, but Thompson carried six times for the other 45 yards and found paydirt from 24 yards out bouncing a play off left tackle.
Westlake countered with a productive drive that again crossed midfield and again ended at the Lackey 46. Maxwell rushed twice for 19 yards and completed one pass for four more, but his last pass deep down the right sideline was caught well out of bounds.
"They did a good job taking away our jet sweep," Westlake head coach Tony Zaccarelli said. "Jeremiah made a lot of good plays on his feet, but we couldn't sustain any drives in the second half. We had trouble tackling their big back [Thompson]. He's tough to bring down once he gets going."
The Wolverines host Great Mills at 7 p.m. Friday against a Hornets squad that defeated Leonardtown 36-21 in Week 4. Lackey looks to go to 5-0 as it hosts Calvert at 7 p.m. on Friday. The Cavaliers were shut out by Huntingtown in Week 4, 41-0.