Lackey graduate Paulin is head wrestling coach at alma mater and serves as Mayor of Indian Head

Not long after he graduated from Lackey High School where he had been a member of the wrestling team for four years, Brandon Paulin bypassed an athletic endeavor to focus on a political career and was elected Mayor of Indian Head at the age of 19.
Paulin, who returned to Lackey last winter to become the school’s head wrestling coach at his alma mater after four seasons at St. Charles, admitted that his interest in politics is purely on a local level. Paulin was first elected as mayor in 2015 and then was re-elected last year and is considering running again in three years.
“I’ve always been interested in politics, but I’ve always been concerned about making sure that things get done,” Paulin said. “But for me I’ve always wanted to do the best for my town. If we need to get a pothole fixed, then let’s get it fixed. Whatever I can do to get things done to make everyone’s life a little easier is my main focus.”
Lackey athletic director John Lush expects that Paulin will likely fill both roles for a considerable amount of time.
Lush has not only been impressed with Paulin’s work ethic as a wrestling coach during his first season at his alma mater, but he also thinks the former Chargers wrestler and alum will be able to meet the challenges ahead as Indian Head’s mayor.
“Even when Brandon was the wrestling coach at St. Charles, I figured it was only a matter of time until he became wrestling coach here,” Lush said. “He’s always been big on helping everyone in the community. He did a great job in his first season here. He’s doing a great job as Mayor of Indian Head trying to revive the town. They had a lot of dying businesses even before the [coronavirus] outbreak.”
Paulin took over the helm of the Lackey wrestling team from Justin Lansley, who had guided the Chargers to a pair of Class 1A South Region titles. Paulin inherited a senior-laden squad for the 2019-2020 season and now faces a modest rebuilding year this winter after Paris Blake (106 pounds), Earlie Harris (113), Jacob Ham (160) and Cameron Stewart (170) all finished their high school careers recently
“I give a lot of credit to all those seniors,” Paulin said. “They not only wrestled well, they led by example. They really put in the work in the room. We started off a little slow, but we won our last eight matches heading into regionals. Our guys wrestled tough, even when they lost. They got in there and battled and were not afraid to compete hand-to-hand.”
While Lackey parted with a number of quality seniors who were key to the program’s success under Lansley and Paulin, the Chargers’ coach and alum will have a pair of wrestlers back who should have an impact at the Southern Maryland Athletic Conference and region tournaments next winter.
“I am really excited to see what Jeremy McBain (120) and Wilson Martinez-Lopez (126) will do next season,” Paulin said. “Both of those guys could compete for the 120 title. When they get in the room and wrestle one another in practice, it’s really like watching a state championship match. They’re both that good. I’m excited to see how much they progress next winter.”
Paulin did not want to compare the duration of his coaching career with his terms as mayor, but he expects not to relinquish either position any time in the near future.
“There’s no term limits for mayors, so I could run again [in 2023],” Paulin said. “I really have not thought too much about it. But I’m one of those people that will step aside if someone can do the job better. I’ve always been concerned with helping the people in my community, so I want to keep doing so as coach and mayor.”
