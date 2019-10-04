Even during the first week of October, runners from a trio of Southern Maryland Athletic Conference schools who convened for the mildly belated start to Wednesday’s Southern Maryland Athletic Conference cross country meet at Lackey High School still had to endure one last day of summer heat.
Among the small contingent of runners, both male and female who ran in the combined event which began an hour later than scheduled amid the unexpectedly hot conditions, youth was served among the runners who enjoyed the home course advantage. Lackey freshmen Eddie Hall and Kaylee Alvey won the boys and girls events, respectively.
In their first semester of high school, Hall and Alvey have plans to impact several sports at the school. Hall intends to play basketball and compete in indoor track and field and outdoor track and field, while Alvey currently plays soccer for the Chargers and plans to swim in the winter and play lacrosse in the spring.
“Today, I really was just focused on finishing in the top three,” said Hall, who completed the course in 20 minutes 33.44 seconds. “Our coach wanted us to be one-two-three when we reached the finish today. I was running second until we got the ‘happy hill’ and I paced myself going up the hill, then I decided to push a little harder once I made it to the top of the hill.”
Alvey, who swims for Indian Head each summer in the Prince-Mont Swim League, navigated her way through the woods and over the hill to complete the outing in 24:36.75, relished the chance to display her skills on Wednesday.
Alvey also began the soccer season on the junior varsity squad, but has since been promoted to varsity and was scheduled to play another game on Thursday night.
“It was really hot today and the course is tough,” Alvey said. “There are lot of holes and [tree] roots. You just have to be careful going through the woods. But once I came out I felt pretty good. It was a lot cooler in the woods. I wasn’t really focused on winning. I was just hoping I wouldn’t throw up.”
Lackey’s boys (5-3 overall) defeated St. Charles, 21-36 and McDonough, 19-39, while the Spartans (1-6) earned a split at the meet by edging the Rams (2-6), 25-30.
Hall led a Chargers sweep of the top three spots in the boys with teammates Raymond Guzzone (20:52.89) and Timothy Warren (21:02.57) finishing second and third, respectively. Reginald Seigler Jr. (21:18.97, fourth) led the Spartans, followed by teammate Robert Banks III (21:27.09, fifth). McDonough’s Namen Parker (23:14.36, sixth) and James McRae (23:32.84, seventh) led the Rams.
Alvey was clearly best among the girls on Wednesday, although teammate Annie Landgraf was expected to lead the Chargers but failed to finish the course due to the excess heat. St. Charles’ Marilyn Uzoukwu (28:53.51) was second overall, while McDonough’s Asharia Matthews (29:35.09) took third.
None of the teams had enough runners to obtain a team score.
Lackey and McDonough are scheduled to be in a meet with Leonardtown and Northern at La Plata at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday. St. Charles is slated to be a meet at Calvert that also includes Chopticon and North Point at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.
