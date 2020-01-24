106 Blake (L) def. Montgomery, 10-4
113 Harris (L) def. Kelly, 17-2 (tech fall at 5:41)
120 Martinez-Lopez (L) pinned Woosley, 2:25
126 McBain (L) def. Grove, 14-11
132 Bishop (H) pinned Carroll, 2:22
138 Spencer (H) pinned Robertson, 2:5
145 Gribble (H) pinned Oliver, 1:02
152 Jordan (L) def. Ireland, 7-4
160 Ham (L) pinned Cramer, 4:55
170 Stokes (H) won by forfeit
182 Stuart (L) pinned James, 2:13
195 Dapo-Adeyemo (L) def. Curley, 13-5
220 Wilks (H) def. Wood, 5-1
285 Piovesan (H) pinned Alcala, 1:03
*Huntingtown deducted one team point for unsportsmanlike conduct