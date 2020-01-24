106 Blake (L) def. Montgomery, 10-4

113 Harris (L) def. Kelly, 17-2 (tech fall at 5:41)

120 Martinez-Lopez (L) pinned Woosley, 2:25

126 McBain (L) def. Grove, 14-11

132 Bishop (H) pinned Carroll, 2:22

138 Spencer (H) pinned Robertson, 2:5

145 Gribble (H) pinned Oliver, 1:02

152 Jordan (L) def. Ireland, 7-4

160 Ham (L) pinned Cramer, 4:55

170 Stokes (H) won by forfeit

182 Stuart (L) pinned James, 2:13

195 Dapo-Adeyemo (L) def. Curley, 13-5

220 Wilks (H) def. Wood, 5-1

285 Piovesan (H) pinned Alcala, 1:03

*Huntingtown deducted one team point for unsportsmanlike conduct

