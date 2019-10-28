La Plata 0 6 0 8 0
Lackey 0 14 0 0 3
Second quarter
L — Thompson 1 run (Seger kick), :51
LaP — Sanders 4 run (kick blocked), 4:59
L — Thompson 15 run (Seger kick), 10:17
Fourth quarter
LaP — Sanders 2 run (Bowman pass to Sanders), 10:02
Overtime
L — FG Seger 25
Team stats
La Plata (13 first downs, 35-142 rushing, 121 passing, 1-1 fumbles, 4-45 penalties)
Lackey (12 first downs, 39-170 rushing, 25 passing, 1-0 fumbles, 3-40 penalties)
Top individual performers
Rushing — LaP: Stout 8-78, Tippett 12-51; L: Thompson 33-147
Passing — LaP: Bowman 7-16-3 121; L: Echard 2-5-0 25
Receiving — LaP: Smith 4-66; L: Bryant 2-25