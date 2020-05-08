Lackey seniors Desir, Johnson choose Maryland Eastern Shore for track and field

Daynah Desir and Mya Johnson were teammates on the Lackey High School girls track and field team. They will continue as such at the next level as both decided on the University of Maryland Eastern Shore for their college careers.
The seniors made their own separate decisions to go to the NCAA Division I school, which is south of Salisbury in the town of Princess Anne and competes in the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference.
Johnson said that she made her choice before Desir did and Desir said that Johnson’s decision did not play a role in her selection.
“I chose UMES because it is a very welcoming environment where I can continue to grow in my sport and get a good education and also UMES is still close to home,” said Desir, who also considered High Point (North Carolina), Morgan State, VCU, Loyola and Howard.
Johnson added: “When I visited, I just loved it on site. I just liked the energy of it and how small it was because I wouldn’t want to go to a big school.”
Desir said it’s amazing that she will have a familiar face in Johnson as her college teammate.
“Mya has always checked on me physically and emotionally,” she said. “She’s a great friend, always cheering for me at meets as she competes in her own events. We normally have talks to strategize on how we could better ourselves in track and field, whether it’s staying longer to train down to what things to eat.”
Johnson said she is happy to have Desir on the Maryland Eastern Shore squad because she’ll immediately know somebody.
“Daynah was influential because we always checked on each other and encouraged each other,” Johnson said. “Even though sometimes we doubted ourselves, we still had faith and came out on top at the end of the day.”
Desir and Johnson join a Hawks women’s indoor track and field team that placed fourth in February’s MEAC championships. The school’s outdoor season this spring was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“I know they’re a tight-knit family and that they encourage each other. They just have a good athletic program,” said Johnson, who plans to major in aerospace engineering.
“UMES track program is a family who travels all over to compete with the best collegiate runners. This team works hard on and off the track, not just as athletes but as disciplined individuals,” said Desir, who intends on majoring in Biology on a Pre-Med track.
Lackey head track and field coach Jimari Jones said Maryland Eastern Shore is a good fit for the duo.
“It’s far enough away and close enough that they can have the best of both worlds,” Jones said. “It’s a Division I school, so I feel like they’ll be able to compete at the highest level. Before the quarantine, the MEAC had some of the most competitive athletes in the entire country regardless of classification, so I think it’s going to be a great opportunity for them to be exposed to some great athletes and competition.”
Desir and Johnson were part of some great Lackey indoor and outdoor teams over their careers, which included state titles at the 2017 outdoor championships, 2017-18 indoor championships and 2018 outdoor championships.
“Mya has grown tremendously,” Jones said. “She started off kind of in the shadow of one of her older teammates who was winning a ton at the time and then Mya just kind of made the most of her time and learned and consistently grew and she took the weight room seriously. She would stay after practice and it all slowly began to bear fruit. Sadly she missed this outdoor season because I thought it was going to be kind of her biggest and best.
“Daynah was contributing to our championships from the jumps. She was part of our relay teams and she won an individual state championship as a sophomore in the long jump. I was expecting big things from her as well going into this outdoor season.”
While the 2020 spring season was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic, it will not be the end of the line for Desir and Johnson as they remain teammates and go from being Chargers to becoming Hawks.
“At a young age, I’ve always loved to run, but my mindset at the time was more for the fun,” Desir said. “Now that I am at this level, the challenges and competitiveness makes it much more desirable to run with a purpose. This is definitely a dream come true.”
Johnson added: “I didn’t think I would be where I am now. I’m just happy for it. I worked hard enough to get to where I am now and all the hard work paid off.”
