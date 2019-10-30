In a Saturday afternoon Class 2A South Region I semifinal doubleheader at Lackey High School, both the Chargers boys and girls soccer teams earned narrow victories to advance to Tuesday’s doubleheader at La Plata.
Lackey’s boys (5-7-1 overall) advanced to play in the region final when Terrell Funchess scored with less than one minute remaining in the first sudden-death overtime to lift Lackey to a 2-1 victory over Thomas Stone. Jeremy McBain, who scored the Chargers’ first goal in the waning seconds of the first half, had the assist on the game-winner.
“I thought we did a good job of controlling possessions in both halves,” Lackey head boys soccer coach John Juracko said. “We had a lot of good passes and we took some quality shots. Stone has given us some good games this season. I knew if we kept taking good shots, we would finally come up with something.”
Longtime Thomas Stone head coach Tom Parker was proud of the effort of his players on Saturday. Ten days earlier, the Cougars (3-10) defeated the Chargers, 1-0, in overtime on a day when Stone had a full complement of players. Three starters, however, were missing due to injuries or religious affiliation and eventually the Chargers prevailed in overtime to advance.
“Well, in 43 seasons here we’ve ended on a loss 41 times,” Parker said. “Today, we were missing a couple of key players and we only had one starter. Last week, we beat them in overtime and this time we come here and they beat us in overtime. On that last goal, we just got caught pushing forward and got beat trying to get back.”
Neither team scored through much of the first half and the two teams appeared headed to a scoreless deadlock at the intermission until McBain tallied for the Chargers, the second seed in the region, on a free kick with roughly 30 seconds left in the half. But third-seeded Stone drew even roughly 10 minutes into the second half on a goal by Marvin Amaya-Herrera and the contest remained deadlocked at 1 for the last 30 minutes of regulation.
Through much of the first overtime the teams traded possessions in close proximity to midfield and a second extra session loomed. But McBain sent a long pass down the left side to Funchess, who beat two Stone defenders going to his right then drilled a low shot past Cougars goalkeeper Jair Gillian for the game-winner.
In the girls game that followed, second-seeded Lackey (6-6-1) emerged with a 1-0 victory over third-seeded Southern of Anne Arundel County when Shelby McBain scored 11 minutes into the second half.
Goalkeeper Rykah Dowling actually sparked the play by making a save off a Southern free kick, booting the ball up field and McBain chased it down and drilled a low shot past Bulldogs goalkeeper Hailey Potts.
“When Rykah sent that long ball to me, once I chased it down, I knew I was going to score,” McBain said. “I took some good shots in the first half, but their goalie made some good saves. Now we have to work hard on Monday to get ready for Tuesday against La Plata. They beat is [4-0] last time, but if we keep working, we can beat them next time.”
McBain and freshman Alexis Corcoran kept Potts busy in both halves, with McBain sending several shots just off target or others that Potts could smother. But when Dowling sent a long punt downfield, McBain chased it down, beat the last Southern defender and rifled a shot past Potts for the lone goal of the outing, one that eventually propelled the Chargers to the next round.
La Plata shut out Southern 4-0 in boys, while the Warriors girls shut out Westlake 6-0 on Friday to advance to Tuesday’s region finals. La Plata is the top seed in the region on both sides. The winner of Tuesday’s region finals move on to the state quarterfinals scheduled for Friday or Saturday of this week.
