St. Charles   6 0 0 0

Lackey         0 7 0 0

First quarter

StC — Walker 1 run (kick failed), 8:05

Second quarter scoring 

L — Bryant 1 run (Seger kick), 8:33

Team stats

St. Charles (14 first downs, 39-196 rushing, 28 passing, 2-1 fumbles, 6-30 penalties)

Lackey (9 first downs, 25-69 rushing, 26 passing, 1-0 fumbles, 7-55 penalties)

Top individual performers

Rushing — StC: Blount-Foster 13-69, Batten 12-60; L: Thompson 12-40

Passing — StC: Batten 4-11-0 33; L: Echard 2-2-0 26

Receiving — StC: Blount-Foster 3-22; L: Holmes 2-26

Twitter: @tblacksomds1