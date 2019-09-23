St. Charles 6 0 0 0
Lackey 0 7 0 0
First quarter
StC — Walker 1 run (kick failed), 8:05
Second quarter scoring
L — Bryant 1 run (Seger kick), 8:33
Team stats
St. Charles (14 first downs, 39-196 rushing, 28 passing, 2-1 fumbles, 6-30 penalties)
Lackey (9 first downs, 25-69 rushing, 26 passing, 1-0 fumbles, 7-55 penalties)
Top individual performers
Rushing — StC: Blount-Foster 13-69, Batten 12-60; L: Thompson 12-40
Passing — StC: Batten 4-11-0 33; L: Echard 2-2-0 26
Receiving — StC: Blount-Foster 3-22; L: Holmes 2-26