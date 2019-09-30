Lackey 0 0 6 7
Westlake 0 6 0 0
Second quarter
W — Maxwell 3 run (kick failed), :07
Third quarter
L — Thompson 8 run (kick failed), 7:57
Fourth quarter
L — Thompson 24 run (Seger kick), 9:21
Team stats
Lackey (12 first downs, 34-217 rushing, 20 passing, 1-1 fumbles, 6-50 penalties)
Westlake (9 first downs, 36-170 rushing, 11 passing, 1-0 fumbles, 4-25 penalties)
Top individual performers
Rushing — L: Thompson 29-195; W: Maxwell 15-110
Passing — L: Echard 2-7-0 20; W: Maxwell 3-8-1 11
Receiving — L: Thompson 1-20