Lackey      0 0 6 7

Westlake   0 6 0 0

Second quarter

W — Maxwell 3 run (kick failed), :07

Third quarter

L — Thompson 8 run (kick failed), 7:57

Fourth quarter

L — Thompson 24 run (Seger kick), 9:21

Team stats

Lackey (12 first downs, 34-217 rushing, 20 passing, 1-1 fumbles, 6-50 penalties)

Westlake (9 first downs, 36-170 rushing, 11 passing, 1-0 fumbles, 4-25 penalties)

Top individual performers

Rushing — L: Thompson 29-195; W: Maxwell 15-110

Passing — L: Echard 2-7-0 20; W: Maxwell 3-8-1 11

Receiving — L: Thompson 1-20

