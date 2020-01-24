His team nursing a slim three-point lead with four matches remaining, Lackey’s Cameron Stuart knew what his mission was when he stepped onto the mat for his 182-pound bout on Tuesday night. But, in the event he was a bit fuzzy, his coaches reminded him.
“They told me we needed a pin,” Stuart said. “so I went out there and did what they asked me to.”
Stuart’s fall inched the Chargers closer to victory, an outcome secured when Temi Dapo-Adeyemo won by major decision a match later to clinch the team’s win over the visiting Huntingtown Hurricanes. Lackey ultimately won the Southern Maryland Athletic Conference dual by a 36-32 score.
Lackey, which won eight of the 14 matches, trailed Huntingtown 18-17 through seven bouts, but Brandon Jordan’s decision at 152 pounds put the Chargers in front to stay. Jacob Ham followed with a huge six points in a showdown with Huntingtown’s Jackson Cramer at 160, delivering a third-period pin that set the Chargers up for the victory.
“I think we wrestled pretty good,” Lackey head coach Brandon Paulin said. “I have to really commend Jacob Ham for going out there against a tough opponent and pinning him. That was great. He’s been stepping it up every match, every year, so that’s good to see. To go out there and beat Huntingtown at home, that’s always nice.
“Also have to commend Temi wrestling at ‘95. That was a great match against [Michael Curley] who beat us early in the year. Temi went out there and wrestled hard against him.”
The Chargers built a 17-0 lead right out of the chute, winning the first four bouts starting with Parris Blake’s decision victory at 106. Earlie Harris followed with a technical fall at 113, while Wilson Martinez-Lopez followed with a pin at 120 and Jeremy McBain won by decision at 126.
But Huntingtown took the next three bouts, all by fall, to surge to an 18-17 edge halfway through the dual. Dylan Bishop (132), Kaeden Spencer (138) and Hayden Gribble (145) each delivered for the Hurricanes, but the team dropped the next four matches contested on the mat, picking up only a forfeit victory at 170 during the five-match stretch following Gribble’s win.
By the time Trent Wilks toed up the line for the 220-pound match, the Hurricanes’ fate was already sealed. Wilks did win by decision, while Cody Piovesan capped the night with a pin at heavyweight to finish things on a good note for the visitors, but it was not enough.
It was a disappointing effort for the Hurricanes, who had won their previous five regular season matches against SMAC opponents and have made a habit of reaching the state duals in recent years, winning the state 3A crown just two years ago. And while qualifying for regional duals to have an opportunity to wrestle for a spot in this year’s state duals is still very much attainable, there was no sugar-coating Tuesday night’s showing.
“We weren’t up for it,” Huntingtown head coach Jeff Fowler said. “They were ready to go and we weren’t. Some of our kids wrestled real tough, even in a loss wrestled tough. But they don’t listen. One of our better kids sits on the mat for a minute and a half and doesn’t do a thing. Things like that will cost you. And we’re at the point in the season where we can’t afford this kind of stuff. It’s not a matter of practice. It’s a matter of listening and being disciplined on the mat, and we just weren’t tonight. ... We’re not out of the race by any stretch, but we’re making it harder on ourselves.”
After wrestling a nonconference match against Gwynn Park of Prince George’s County last night, the Hurricanes are next scheduled to host Chopticon and Westlake in a tri-match at 5 p.m. Tuesday.
Lackey is scheduled to host Calvert at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, and will look to continue building momentum as it hopes to improve its seeding for the Class 2A South Region duals.
The Chargers, wrestling in the 1A classification prior to reclassing this year, reached the state duals each of the previous two seasons.
“It feels good [to beat Huntingtown]. We’re finally starting to wrestle more like a team,” Ham said. “The beginning of the year was a little rough, but our chemistry has gotten much stronger. We’re starting to put wins together.”
Twitter: @cfhphilly