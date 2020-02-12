The Lackey High School wrestling team recorded a pair of victories against Thomas Stone and host McDonough in a Southern Maryland Athletic Conference tri-meet on Thursday evening that saw the Chargers and Rams bring nearly full lineups, while the Cougars arrived with only a pair of grapplers.
Lackey (20-16 overall) made quick work of Thomas Stone (0-13) 69-0 and later earned the sweep by downing host McDonough (11-10), 57-24, while the Rams earned the split by taking the opening match by downing the Cougars, 66-6.
“We had a lot of good matches tonight,” said Lackey first-year head coach Brandon Paulin, a Chargers alum and former wrestler. “A lot of the guys have continued to improve throughout the season. Our main focus now is on regional duals next week at La Plata. I know a lot of the kids are already looking forward to the SMAC championships, but our main focus is on the regional duals.”
In the rubber match of Thursday’s event, Lackey’s Jeremy McBain (126 pounds) gave the Chargers an early 10-0 lead when he defeated McDonough’s Nolan Hudler, 11-1. But the Rams rallied for a brief 12-10 lead when Byron Rodriguez (132) won his match by forfeit, then Austin Coombs pinned Lackey’s Brandon Robertson just past the midway point of the first period at 138.
Lackey took control from there as Kenneth Baker (145), Brandon Jordan (152), Jacob Ham (160), Cameron Stewart (170), Caleb Batchelor (195) and Michael Wood (220) all won their bouts via pins with the Chargers picking up a forfeit win at 182. The Rams finally ended the Lackey dominance when Jamear Stephenson (285) won his heavyweight bout via forfeit.
“At this point, I will probably enter eight of our wrestlers for regionals,” McDonough head coach Josh Stewart said. “I think three of them can win regionals and maybe one of them can get to states. Some of the guys have not progressed enough at the varsity level this year for me to put them in regionals.”
Stone’s Aidan Higgs (138) pinned McDonough’s Austin Coombs midway through the second period of their match before suffering a tough 12-7 setback to Robertson. The Cougars’ Anthony Wilson (195) suffered first-period pins in his two bouts against the Rams’ Darnell Payne and the Chargers’ Batchelor, respectively.
“He beat me last year in a close match, so I was glad to be able to come out on top tonight,” Higgs said of his match with Coombs. “It was close, but I was able to get him in the second round. I had a good match with [Lackey’s Robertson]. I beat him last year, but he was able to beat me tonight. I’m hoping to go a little further at SMAC this year than I did last year.”
With Stone arriving dramatically shorthanded, the tri-meet that could have spanned 42 matches needed only 14 to decide. Only Stone’s Higgs and Wilson, McDonough’s Payne and Coombs and Lackey’s Robertson and Batchelor competed in two matches apiece. Four other wrestlers won a pair of matches via forfeit.
Lackey will take part in the Class 2A South Region duals today at La Plata. The Chargers are second seed and will take on third-seeded Douglass of Prince George’s County in a semifinal contest.
A win puts Lackey into the championship match against the winner of the other semifinal that has fourth-seeded Patuxent versus top-seeded La Plata.
Semifinal matches are slated to begin at 5:30 p.m. with the final to start shortly after the semifinal matches are completed.
“Being a former wrestler at Lackey, it’s always fun for me to take part in these matches at McDonough,” Paulin said. “It’s like the battle of Hawthorne. It’s been a fun year for me here. The kids have really improved. We have a really good group. We’ll see how we do at La Plata then we’ll get ready for SMAC.”
Twitter: @tblacksomds1