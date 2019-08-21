Throughout this summer, there have been quite a number of bass fishing tournaments taking place at Smallwood State Park in Marbury. Despite the heat and humidity on Saturday, roughly 45 boats and many anglers competed in the T-H Marine FLW Bass Fishing League Shenandoah Division tournament, sponsored by Navionics, on the Potomac River.
Boats departed at 6:30 a.m. with weigh-ins set for 2:30 p.m. as anglers in the Shenandoah Division vied for the one-day fishing event top prize. Todd Langford of Great Falls, Virginia, took home the top prize of $2,600 for winning the event, which was hosted by the Charles County Board of Commissioners. Langford caught his five-bass limit which weighed in at 15 pounds 2 ounces.
“It felt good to win, but I was very fortunate to get a couple big bites,” said Langford, who notched his first career win in FLW competition. “I caught them in very thick grass mats on a sweet beaver. The heat sometimes plays a big factor, but not right now. I’m just having fun fishing tournaments, as I work in real estate development full-time.”
The bait Langford utilized was rigged on a straight shank hook and he was able to get multiple bites throughout the day.
“I caught seven or eight keepers during the tournament,” he said. “They bit best when the water was moving at the end of the incoming tide and the beginning of the outgoing tide.”
Langford’s career earnings as a professional bass fisherman total $9,576 and now he can add a title to his resume.
“I really fished one area where you could get bit on because the river is fishing tough right now,” he said said. “The area was probably 500 yards, but had key spots within the stretch. There was some moving water in those spots and the high tide helped.”
Thomas Svec, of Chesapeake, Virginia, finished in second place after catching five bass weighing in at 14 pounds 1 ounce and earned $1,440 for his efforts. Svec caught a bass that weighed 6 pounds 3 ounces, the heaviest of the event in the Boater Division, and earned the day’s Boater Big Bass award of $240.
Greg Lahr, of Fayetteville, North Carolina, finished third with five bass at 13 pounds 8 ounces to earn $900, and Brian Mullaney, of New Market, Maryland, finished seventh with his haul of five bass weighing in at 10 pounds 4 ounces to take home $400.
“Laydowns, hardcover and docks were my targets for the fish. I knew everyone else was probably targeting grass as the Potomac is a grass river, so I tried to think off the path and it worked,” Mullaney said. “Had it not been for culling the wrong fish that cost me about six to eight ounces, I would have placed in the top five. I tried an assortment of lures, but found pitching creatures baits was the go to.”
Mullaney was pleased with his seventh-place finish since Saturday was his first time competing in a professional tournament.
“I think being that this was my first tournament ever, I wasn’t restricted by old patterns and was able to think a bit more openly to finding the fish,” Mullaney said. “Shallow waters and shaded spots from the sun was where I found the fish were at.”
In the Co-angler Division, Shawn Huwar, of Fredericksburg, Virginia, won the title and earned $1,320 after catching four bass that weighed a total of 11 pounds 6 ounces.
Costas Melendez, of Shenandoah, Virginia, caught four bass that weighed 8 pounds 15 ounces to take home $600 and earn him a second-place finish, while Michael Taylor, from Providence Forge, Virginia, hauled in five bass weighing 8 pounds 10 ounces for a third-place finish that netted him $600.
Huwar earned the day’s Co-angler Big Bass award of $120 after catching the heaviest bass of the day in the Co-angler division for a fish that weighed 4 pounds 10 ounces.
The top 45 boaters and co-anglers in the region based on point standings, along with the five winners in each qualifying event, will be entered in the BFL Regional Championship from Oct. 10-12 on Lake Hartwell in Seneca, South Carolina.
Boaters will compete for a top award of a Ranger Z518L with a 200-horsepower outboard and $20,000, while co-anglers will fish for a new Ranger Z518L with a 200-horsepower outboard.
