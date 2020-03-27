Local girls set the foundation at state wrestling tournament

On March 7, two Southern Maryland Athletic Conference wrestlers earned spots atop the podium at the state wrestling tournament at The Show Place Arena.
One was Huntingtown senior Josh Stokes, who had twice before wrestled for a state title only to finish as a runner-up.
The other was a freshman from Great Mills, competing for the first time in an event that was being held for the first time.
Jocelyn Cacek won the 225-pound title in the girls state tournament, winning both of her matches by fall, including a third-period pin in the finals on a mat on the same floor as the mats holding the Class 4A-3A and Class 2A-1A finals matches. There had been a girls state tournament of sorts prior to this year, but this marked the first year the girls wrestled in regional and state tournaments in the same venues as the traditional tournaments.
Cacek was one of three girls from SMAC who wrestled in the finals, with Taylor Stone of St. Charles and Jadyn Wilbert of McDonough both finishing runner-up in the respective 138- and 180-pound brackets. McDonough’s Elizabeth Heglar placed third at 138, while North Point’s Sofia Gerstman also took third to round out the SMAC contingent of girls who placed top three.
The overall numbers were not terribly high this first year, with no brackets totally full, but it was only the start and provided an opportunity for girls who had been working in the wrestling room, whether they got in a full schedule’s worth of matches or not.
“I felt for the tournament being an inaugural event, it went pretty well,” said Great Mills head coach Carl Van Dunk, who had multiple girls competing in this year’s event. “The tournament really paid homage to those girls that fought their way through the whole season, probably wrestling the majority of guys during regular season. The scheduling of the tournament was set up quite nicely timing wise.”
La Plata head coach John Pankhurst offered a similar assessment.
“I think that there was significant growth and the interest is only going to continue to grow. The state made a huge commitment to growing the sport and the awareness that this year’s recognition brought will serve as notice that this is legitimate and help more young ladies, and parents realize that this avenue exists.
“I am very excited for what the future holds and the opportunities that more people will now have access to because wrestling is without question the best vehicle to prepare our young people for life. The lessons learned in dealing with personal responsibility, sportsmanship, success and adversity as well as what happens when you are committed to a cause are exactly what people need especially when we face difficulties in life as we all are currently.”
Van Dunk believes the growth of the sport among girls could be quite significant in the future.
“I think the potential can be huge moving forward,” he said. “One, there are so many colleges growing women’s wrestling programs throughout the country, it gives ladies incentives to want to choose a tough sport like wrestling, and for schools that got a state champ or placer they’ll be able to market that to get more girl participation in the future. I know I’d like to get at least five or six for my team this upcoming year. I had three in the state tournament.”
Huntingtown did not have any girls on its team this year, but did boast a female state champion a couple years ago, albeit in a different venue than where the 4A-3A and 2A-1A tournaments were held.
“It was so cool when Grace Oswald brought her title home to Huntingtown,” Huntingtown head coach Jeff Fowler said. “I think girls wrestling is here to stay, and that’s awesome. It’s awesome for the girls for sure. A great opportunity to compete and, like the boys, they don’t have to be the best runners, throwers, shooters, etc, because in wrestling they can find that opportunity to compete, that outlet to excel and be part of a team and grow as athletes, competitors, and as people. I know this, we’ll be working the hallways at HHS for sure, for more boys and definitely girls. I’m excited and ready for the 2020-2021 season.”
The opportunity isn’t just about success on the mat, according to Van Dunk, as the experience there can translate to virtually any other activity.
“I feel that there is potential interest in the future as a kid of coaches can recruit from other teams,” he said. “ Soccer, volleyball, cheerleading, softball, field hockey, for instance and show them that it will help them keep their conditioning for other sports to keep themselves motivated for their future endeavors. For me, I think seeing that a freshman gal won states will motivate others to want to come out and try it out.”
Twitter: @cfhphilly