Local golfers play in first Junior Tour powered by Under Armour events

Dozens of local golfers finally had the chance to hit the links at a pair of courses in Southern Maryland as Chesapeake Hills Golf Course in Lusby and Breton Bay Golf and Country Club in Leonardtown hosted two days of The Junior Tour powered by Under Armour for golfers ranging from 6 to 18 years of age on Saturday and Sunday.
On Sunday afternoon at Breton Bay, golfers found conditions ideal as temperatures only flirted with 80 degrees on a breezy, dry afternoon.
The lead 14- to 18-year-old group from Saturday was sent out first to ensure a quicker pace of play. Conner Gallagher, a rising senior at Gonzaga College High School in Washington, D.C., fired the low round with a 39. Bowie resident Kirsten Vanderhorst shot a 41 and Huntingtown High School’s Cameron Kapiskosky, who was the low medalist on Saturday at Chesapeake Hills, shot a 44, two shots better than Shelby Herbert, a recent graduate from Piccowaxen Middle School in Newburg and rising freshman at La Plata High School.
“I liked this course better,” said Gallagher, who resides in St. Mary’s County during the summer. “The greens were faster. It was just a nicer day to play. It was hot yesterday.”
Herbert plans to earn a spot on the Warriors’ golf team which finished third in last year’s Class 2A-1A state tournament. Herbert shot a 43 on Saturday at Chesapeake Hills, but finished with a 46 on Sunday at Breton Bay and was clearly not pleased with her performance after signing her scorecard.
“The greens were really fast today,” Herbert said. “I played better yesterday. I liked this course more but I didn’t play as well today.”
Jake Sohne (Leonardtown High School), who teed off with the second group on Sunday, finished the round with a 43, third best overall that day. Huntingtown’s Blake Nichols, who went out with the fifth group Sunday afternoon at Breton Bay, emerged from the pack with a 44, one shot better than Daniel Yum (Westlake High School), who fired a 46 the day before at Chesapeake Hills.
In the 10-13 age bracket on Sunday, Jason Dacanay (Accokeek Academy) finished the day with the low round of 40, four shots better than Owen Newberry who had blistered the Chesapeake Hills course the day earlier. Philip Verghese shot a 47, followed by Nolan Roschel (Plum Point Middle School, Huntingtown) at 52 and Aspen Bikowski (James Craik Middle School, Pomfret) at 53.
Then in the 6-9 age group Sunday at Breton Bay, Ryan Ritchie (Leonardtown Elementary School) fired a 39, six shots better than Dustin Vallandingham (Evergreen Elementary School, California, Md.) and followed by Ashton Bryant (Plum Point Elementary School, Huntingtown) with a 49, which was one shot better than Luke Gladfelter (Beach Elementary School, Chesapeake Beach) and Joslen Bannon (Barstow Elementary School, Prince Frederick).
One day earlier at Chesapeake Hills in Lusby, golfers who competed on the first day of tour action were greeted by warmer, muggier conditions.
Kapiskosky was the low medalist in the 14-18 age group with a 39. Gallagher was second with a 41, followed by Herbert, Vanderhorst, Ty Jubeck (St. Mary’s Ryken High School) and David Wright (Huntingtown High School) all shot 43.
In the 10-13 age group, Newberry was the low medalist with a 35, followed by Dacanay with a 42 and Roschel and Ty Jameson (Leonardtown Middle School) each finished with a 50.
Things were much tighter in the 6-9 age group where Bryant shot a 44, one shot better than Ritchie. Gladfelter was two shots back at 47, followed by Austin Jarrell (T.C. Martin Elementary School, Bryantown) with a 57 and Bannon with a 61.
The Junior Tour continues this weekend as Swan Point Yacht & Country Club in Issue will host events on Saturday and Sunday.
Tournaments begin at 2 p.m. each day and each nine-hole event costs $25.
The top 12 juniors in each age group (6 to 9 years old, 10-13 and 14-18) will be placed on an all-star team and advance to play in the national championship Aug. 7 to 9 at Walt Disney World. Individual and team national champions will be awarded. For more information, go to uagolftour.com.
