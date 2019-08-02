Following last weekend’s Prince-Mont Swim League All-Stars meet at New Carrollton Recreation in Prince George’s County, a bevy of swimmers from the Southern Maryland pools reflected on their 2019 season and began looking toward 2020.
After winning two of her three individual events and finishing second in the other, Kings Landing swimmer Alexia Zaidi, a rising freshman at Northern High School where Lionfish head coach Maggie O’Grady is heading into her second season, had already begun finalizing her vacation plans.
While many of her peers might be heading to the beaches in Ocean City or southern Florida for vacation spots before the 2019-2020 school year gets under way, Zaidi and her family are traveling to the other side of the globe to spend two weeks in China.
“I am really excited about going to China again next month,” said Zaidi, who won the girls 13- to 14-year-old girls 50-yard backstroke (28.79 seconds) and 100 individual medley (1 minute 2.43 seconds) after finishing second in the 50 breaststroke (32.47) at the All-Stars meet. “It’s really an amazing country. They have everything there and the food is excellent.”
While Zaidi is headed across the globe, North Point High School graduates Kerrigan McMillen, who competes for Westlake Village, and Mya Rivenburg, who swims for Smallwood Village, will both remain much closer to home before venturing to college. McMillen is headed to West Virginia University, while Rivenburg is going to the University of Pittsburgh.
“I thought I had a good summer and good All-Star meet,” said McMillen, who will spend much of the next month working as a lifeguard before moving into her dorm room at West Virginia. “I was hoping to take best time in the 50 back and get on the podium. I plan on swimming club in college and coming back next summer for my last year of Prince-Mont.”
Rivenburg noted that she might have a brief family vacation on tap, but she will be spending most of her time managing two pools in Charles County and also working part-time as a volunteer EMT in Waldorf. She is headed to Pittsburgh on an ROTC scholarship.
“I was happy with the summer,” Rivenburg said. “I really wanted to drop time in the 100 free and 100 IM. This is a yards pool so it’s not easy to tell what your time would be in meters. But I was happy with my swims today. I thought I finished the summer meets on a good note.”
Hawthorne Country Club finished 3-2 in the Prince-Mont Division A dual meets then finished second at the Division A championships and sent a bevy of swimmers to last weekend’s All-Stars meet. Outside of Prince-Mont action, the Gators captured the Charles County Swim Championships last month and established a new record for points (506) as the team’s swimmers won 38 of the 49 events and finished one-two in 16 of the individual events.
In the opening event of the meet, the Hawthorne girls 18-and-Under 200 medley relay of Addy Donnick, Esther Dugan, Alexandra Tompkins and Naomi Dugan combined to capture that event in meet-record clocking of 1:52.90. Esther Dugan and Naomi Dugan also each won an individual event and Donnick finished second in each of her three individual events, while Tompkins was second in another. Jadyn Woolsey bettered them all by taking three events in the girls 11-12 bracket.
Hawthorne’s male swimmers also performed well throughout the summer and into the All-Stars meet. Kris Schueller, a rising senior at La Plata High School, captured the boys 15-18 50 breast and Landon Abelende was second in three boys 9-10 events.
Kings Landing went 4-1 in dual meets then captured the Division B championships at Strathmore Bel Pre in Montgomery County. Alexia Zaidi then won two girls 13-14 events at the All-Stars meet and her younger brother, Albert Zaidi, took one and Emma Biehn won the girls 13-14 50 butterfly.
Bannister Swim Team went 4-1 in Division E competition under first-year coach Dominique Banks and the Barracudas had several solid representatives at the All-Stars meet after taking fifth in the division championships.
Clayton Jameson was second in two boys 13-14 events and third in another at All-Stars, while Jonathan Parham and Cora Jameson also earned berths in the summer finale.
Indian Head went winless in its five dual meets in Division E, but took third at the division championships and sent several swimmers to All-Stars where longtime coach Jo Proctor and her daughter, Rebecca Proctor, made their final appearances in the league.
Jo Proctor retired after 19 seasons at Indian Head, while Rebecca Proctor, a rising sophomore at Anne Arundel Community College, aged out after 14 seasons in the league,
Twitter: @tblacksomds1