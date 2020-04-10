Local trainers, drivers seek return to horse racing

Through the first three months of the year, St. Mary’s Ryken High School graduate and Newburg resident Jonathan Roberts had won nearly 50 races driving standardbred race horses at Rosecroft Raceway in Fort Washington and Dover Downs in Delaware.
But midway through March, Roberts and his fellow trainers and drivers in Maryland and Delaware, many of whom compete in both states each week, were faced with the prospect of being caught up in the shutdowns of numerous businesses due to the coronavirus pandemic. Rosecroft was scheduled to race through May 27, but no timetable has been set on which live racing would resume.
“Right now, I’m just trying to stay busy helping my dad [trainer William “Bib” Roberts] and sister [trainer Megan Roberts],” Roberts said. “I’ve been trying to stay busy jogging horses and trying not to eat too much. It’s tough now because you need food and drinks and everything else to survive and the horses need to be fed every day, too, but there’s no way to make any income.”
Roberts is 25 wins shy of reaching 4,000 in his career, a plateau he could have eclipsed this spring if live racing in Maryland and Delaware had not been interrupted. He is also rapidly approaching the $40 million mark in career earnings — drivers get five percent of what their horses earn — but those milestones have been put on hold temporarily.
“I wasn’t even looking at those numbers,” Roberts said. “I try not to worry about the milestones. Right now I’m just hoping to get back to racing. Some of our horses, like Rocktavius, were racing good and Fashion Smile was just coming back. One of the trotters I drove in Delaware, Embrace The Grind, is really good. He’s surprised me.”
Rocktavius, a 7-year-old Rocknroll Hanover gelding trained by Megan Roberts for her father, William “Bib” Roberts, has won once in eight starts, a 1 minute 53.4 seconds score on March 8. He now owns 32 wins and over $205,000 banked from 138 career outings.
Huntingtown residents Gerald and Tammy Lafferty have owned trotters and pacers on the Maryland circuit for over 20 years and they had two winners at the meet, one of which is a pacer named Beckett Hanover. A Well Said gelding trained and driven by Timmy Offutt, Beckett Hanover notched his lone victory in 1:56.3 on Feb. 9, his 17th career victory in 186 lifetime starts.
Driver John Wagner has been a fixture at Rosecroft for more than 30 years, driving numerous horses during his career for his late parents, Earl and Wilma Wagner. Wagner, a 1974 DuVal High School graduate who lives in Centreville, Maryland, is nearing 5,500 wins in his driving career with seven of them coming on March 4.
“Well, it’s definitely tough right now,” Wagner said. “We only race two nights each week and now we’re not racing. Most of my horses were doing good. Now we just have to turn the horses out and wait for them to come back.”
One of the more promising pacers that competes at Rosecroft each week is Dancing On A Star, a free-legged pacer trained and driven by Jackie MacLeod for owner Wayne Lynch. Dancing On A Star has already won twice this winter, including a 1:53.0 mark on Feb. 23, and he appears to be among the more talented free-legged pacers locally since Texas Tea in the early 1980s.
“You don’t see too many horses that race without hobbles anymore,” MacLeod said. “He’s got a lot of ability and he takes care of himself. You want to be able to race every week, but some things are just out of your control.”
Rosecroft was supposed to offer live racing on April 13, which would have marked the 35th anniversary of what is widely considered the track’s greatest race. World champion and Hall of Fame horse, On The Road Again (Buddy Gilmour), finished in a dead-heat with George S (Walter Case Jr.) in 1:54.4 in a leg of the Graduate Series.
From the date it opened in 1949 through the spring of 1989, Rosecroft’s racing oval was one-half mile in circumference and at the time the dead-heat between On The Road Again and George S was the fastest ever on an oval of that size. One year later in 1986, Forrest Skipper established the all-age track record for pacers of 1:54.0 and then the following year Mack Lobell set the all-age track record for trotters of 1:56.0.
Since the track was reconfigured to its current five-eighths mile oval, more than a dozen pacers have eclipsed the 1:50 barrier. Nuclear Breeze and All Bets Off shared the all-age track record of 1:48.2 until 2017 when Keystone Velocity lowered it to 1:47.3 when he captured the $100,000 Potomac Pace. Western Fame and Endeavor have won the last two editions of the Potomac Pace.
