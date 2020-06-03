Longtime county football coach DiMichele dies

Longtime Charles County football coach Tony DiMichele, who died last month, spent more than 30 years teaching the game to thousands of players and spent decades on the sidelines of numerous youth and high school teams.
Among Charles County residents whose children played youth football, DiMichele was virtually a household name. He spent 20 years with the St. Charles Bears Youth Organization (1988-2008), served as an assistant coach with Surrattsville (1999-2001), Thomas Stone (2002-05), McDonough (2008-12) and St. Charles (2014-15) high schools.
During his long tenure with the St. Charles Bears, DiMichele guided the squad to 13 championships in 20 years. He was also an assistant on the McDonough squad that won the Class 2A state title in 2010. Along the way, longtime Charles County resident Rodney Delaney was not only a member of his coaching staff but also good friends with the late coach.
“We spent so much time together over the years, it was more about being friends than being coaches,” Delaney said. “He always had an open invitation to my house and I always had an open invitation to his place. He was a great football coach and we worked together so long we just fed off each other. Even the new coaches we brought in knew what we were going to do and they just fit right into the program.”
Another county native, Ryan Roach, played for DiMichele and Delaney for several years and admitted that he was virtually overwhelmed of DiMichele’s death. Roach can still recall several practices when his coaches came up with a memorable nickname for him.
“My entire family and I were terribly saddened when I heard the news about coach Tony,” Roach said. “I know coach Delaney and coach Tony were very close and I’m sorry for that loss. I will always be grateful for the time all my coaches sacrificed for us. I mean, I still have family members who call me ‘Railroad’ and I’ll never forget the practice when coach Tony gave me that nickname.”
Tony Ethington, another longtime football coach who spent many years on the same sidelines with DiMichele and Delaney, was also saddened by the news that DiMichele’s passing last month.
“[I am] still holding a heavy heart as I mourn the passing of a former assistant coach and a very good man,” Ethington said. “Tony DiMichele was a foundation and a true friend. He was straight forward, spoke from the heart and had good intentions when he committed to anything he did. His impact on the youth football programs in Southern Maryland area will be hard to replace.”
Even in the weeks since DiMichele died, Delaney has consistently heard from former players and former assistant coaches whose lives were forever touched by the late coach.
“I don’t think I can count the number of people who have called or texted or commented on social media,” Delaney said. “He touched so many people’s lives. A lot of his former players stayed in touch with him and with me even after they stopped playing. We formed a great team as coaches. But it was more about being friends than anything. After a while, it was almost like we could finish each other’s sentences.”
