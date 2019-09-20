This year marked the 15th annual HOT ROD Drag Week presented by Gear Vendors Under/Overdrive competition, as HOT ROD was searching to crown the 2019 Fastest Street Car in America.
On Day 4 of the five-day competition, over 400 drivers competed at the Maryland International Raceway in Mechanicsville having already logged nearly 600 miles in the first three days of the competition.
“While the temperatures were hot, the track was prepped immaculately, and several of our competitors posted seriously quick times,” Harrison Card of MotorTrend Group said. “The drive to the venue through Maryland was talked about by many, with the Chesapeake Bay Bridge being a highlight.”
For the first time in the event’s history, this year the HOT ROD Drag Week visited four premier tracks during the five days of racing which started on Sept. 9 and concluded on Sept. 13. This year also marked the first time the event took place in the Mid-Atlantic region.
“Drag Week moves around each year, so it will be held at different venues in 2020 in a different region in the country, but we would certainly love to return [to the Mid-Atlantic] at some point in the future,” Card said.
The racing began at Virginia Motorsports Park in North Dinwiddie, Virginia, on Sept. 9 and continued the next day at Cecil County Dragway in Rising Sun.
Drivers competed at Atco Dragway in Atco, New Jersey on Sept. 11 and at Maryland International Raceway on Sept. 12 before competition wrapped up on Sept. 13 with drivers competing at Virginia Motorsports Park once again.
Tom Bailey, driving a white 1969 Chevy Camaro which features a Steve Morris Engines SMX billet engine, was named the winner of both the Unlimited Class and the overall Drag Week event for his fourth title.
At Maryland International Raceway, Bailey posted a time of 6.27 seconds and reached 219 mph to lead the competition heading into Day 5 of the competition at Virginia Motorsports Park.
Bailey posted the fastest speeds and quickest times down the track during the week with a final average of 6.30 seconds and 228.81 mph in the five races.
“Each year the cars get quicker and faster,” HOT ROD editor-in-chief John McGann said.
Bryant Goldstone, driving a red 1973 AMC Javelin, posted a time of 7.12 seconds and reached 204 mph at Maryland International Raceway. He finished second behind Bailey in the Unlimited class at the end of the week with an average time of 7.38 seconds and 190.45 mph.
In the Ultimate Iron Class, Craig Groebner driving a burgundy 1971 Chevrolet Nova claimed the fastest time (7.91) and speed (185.43) at Maryland International Raceway and recorded the fastest average time (8.61) and speed (153.44) for the week.
All of the competitors were challenged with five days of racing across four different cities and drivers logged upwards of 1,000 miles on the specified route from city to city throughout the week.
“HOT ROD Drag Week brings the best of the best street legal cars and forces racers to prove their speed, reliability and resourcefulness over a grueling week of racing and routes between tracks,” Card said. “Maryland International Raceway was a great venue.”