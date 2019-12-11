On a night in which it gained the upper hand in the late stages of the second quarter then withstood a number of runs from the visitors, the McDonough High School boys basketball team upended Chopticon, 66-56, in a Southern Maryland Athletic Conference crossover game that marked the season opener for both squads.
McDonough (1-0 overall) led by just three points at the end of the first quarter and the teams were tied at 17 midway through the second period. But the Rams finally gained the first hint of breathing room when they embarked on an 11-0 run over during a pivotal, four-minute span in the second quarter to claim a 30-18 lead and eventually a 31-22 advantage at the intermission.
“Every time I looked up, it seemed like we were up by 11 points,” McDonough head coach Deshawn Kelly said. “Chopticon made a couple of runs to get close, then we would answer with another run to go up 11. We could never really break it open, though. Our guys still have to learn to slow down and be a little more patient when they have the lead.”
Chopticon senior Bradley McDermott had all 10 of the Braves’ points in the first quarter and 13 of their first 14, leading the visitors with 24 in a losing cause. The Braves (0-1) subbed frequently and fully with five starters replaced by five reserves at consistent intervals throughout the game and still could not find the ideal combination to overtake the Rams.
“I thought we needed to go a little better job in transition,” McDermott said. “We gave up too many easy baskets in transition. But my goal this season is to help this team win as many games as possible and see how far we can get in the playoffs.”
After trailing by nine at the break, Chopticon started the third quarter in promising fashion as Jacob Van Devender opened the frame with a three-pointer and Mikey Paust added a pair of jumpers to trim the gap to 33-29. But each time the Braves made things interesting, McDonough senior Brandon Dyson had an answer.
Dyson countered Chopticon’s initial run to start the second half with a pair of free throws and then a pair of conventional three-point plays to extend the Rams’ lead to 41-31. Later in the quarter, buckets by Josiah Franklin and Collin Jenkins gave the hosts a 50-36 lead before McDermott ended the frame with a three-point field goal.
“We were able to do a lot of things on defense,” said Dyson, the Rams’ lone senior starter who finished the night with 25 points. He was 13 of 16 from the free-throw line. “We still have to do a better job on offense. We forced too many things. We had some chances to extend the lead, but we committed some turnovers that cost us.”
McDonough maintained a double-digit lead through much of the fourth quarter, although Chopticon got to within single-digits four times on buckets by McDermott and Paust and three-pointers by Jaail Whittaker and Steven Remetz. But the Braves could never really sustain any genuine rallies and each time they got the lead less than 10 points, McDonough had an answer.
“Considering that we’re really young, with three sophomores, one junior and one senior starting, we did a lot of good things,” Kelly said. “We tried to force too many things on offense. One thing they have to realize is when you play with the lead you have to slow the game down. But when you’re young, that’s not always the first thing you want to do.”
The Rams are next scheduled to be at Great Mills at 6:30 tonight, while Chopticon hosts St. Charles also at 6:30 tonight.
