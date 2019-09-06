McDonough
Head coach: Brock Virts (first season)
Last year: 2-8, 1-5 (sixth in SMAC Chesapeake Division)
Athletes to watch: WR Carlo Davis (Sr.), LB Masiah Nelson (Sr.) QB Andre Slade (Sr.), DB/RB Jakim Bennett (Sr.), LB Mack Coleman (Sr.), OL/DL Collins Onyeador (Sr.), OL/DL Alvin Thomas (Sr.)
Key personnel losses: QB Liam Golden, WR Troy Burch
Outlook: While McDonough may hold the distinction of being the smallest school in the Southern Maryland Athletic Conference and its only Class 1A South Region representative this fall, the Rams have a large group of seniors and Virts expects to carry 30 to 35 players on the varsity roster throughout the season.
Coach’s comments: “We might be the smallest school in SMAC, but the kids have been working hard since tryouts and the numbers have been really good. We need to keep close tabs on how many snaps each kid has on both sides of the ball so we don’t lose too many to injuries. We look forward to playing a lot of the bigger schools in SMAC. That will help us prepare for the region playoffs.”
TED BLACK