With the Southern Maryland Athletic Conference football season about to kick off this weekend, McDonough first-year head football coach Brock Virts is getting doubly prepared for tonight’s home contest with Chopticon, coincidentally his high school alma mater.
Virts played his final high school game with Chopticon in the early portion of the previous decade and his first game as the Rams coach will come against a familiar face — Braves head coach Tony Lisanti. Virts credits his former high school coach with providing invaluable insight into the sport that he enjoyed playing for over 10 years.
“It’s going to be a little emotional looking across the field at coach Lisanti,” Virts said. “He’s been associated with the Chopticon football program for so many years. He’s the senior member of the SMAC coaches. At least with the game being [at McDonough] it won’t be as emotional for me as having to walk into that stadium for my first game.”
In recent years, McDonough has struggled to maintain a full roster through an entire season with injuries and other defections dropping the squad into the teens for games during the latter portion of the slate. But Virts is confident the Rams will have 30 to 35 players available from Week 1 through 9 and potentially into the expanded postseason.
“We had a good number of kids here for tryouts and we’ve consistently had 30 to 32 kids at every practice and we could add two or three more,” he said. “Our coaching staff is also intent on limiting snaps for a lot of guys, especially guys who might have to play two ways.”
Lisanti had ample praise for Virts as a two-sport athlete at Chopticon and expects his former player to make a quick, successful transition to coaching in the SMAC.
“I remember when Brock was playing for us he was a talented, hard-nosed kid,” Lisanti recalled. “He was a really good basketball player, a good all-around athlete. I think he is going to do a great job coaching at McDonough. It seems ironic that my first game as coach at Chopticon was against McDonough and now his first game as coach at McDonough is coaching against Chopticon.”
McDonough will have Andre Slade at quarterback with Denzel Thomas at running back and Mika Ducar and Christian McNeill at wide receivers. Alvin Thomas, Collins Onyeado, Mitch Goldsmith and Josh Bagley will see ample playing time on both lines. Mack Coleman and A.J. Holton will also play key roles on both sides of the ball.
“A lot of the guys will get adjusted to playing situational football,” Virts said. “We’re going to watch a lot of film this season. With a small roster like we have you have to make sure kids understand what their role is each time they step onto the field. These guys have been very quick learners in addition to being really good athletes.”
Virts will not have long to recover from an emotional opener before he encounters another opponent that presents a modest quandary. The Rams’ second opponent is St. Charles, where Virts works as a resource officer and has formed a genuine bond with the athletes, coaches and teachers at the school.
“I was hoping to be able to transfer down here for the school year,” Virts said. “That hasn’t happened yet, but I really like working with everyone at St. Charles. That’s going to be another tough game to coach because they’re very good and I know so many of their players and coaches and I have immense respect for [athletic director] Jen Smith.”
