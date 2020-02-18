LANDOVER — Schools were closed on Monday in honor of Presidents' Day, but athletes from the Southern Maryland Athletic Conference in Calvert and Charles counties made the venture to the Prince George's Sports and Learning Complex for the Class 1A and 2A indoor track and field championships where gold medals proved uniquely rare.
In fact, heading into the last event of the day none of the SMAC schools had been able to claim a state title in any of the individual events or relays. But the gold medal drought was promptly foiled by the smallest school in the conference when McDonough captured the 1A girls 1,600-meter relay in a time of 4 minutes 21.80 seconds, more than a full second over runner-up Gwynn Park of Prince George's County (4:23.19).
McDonough freshman Erica Jenkins, junior Jacquelyn Person and sophomores Asharia Matthews and Izetta Haynes combined to take the second heat of 1,600 relay, providing the Rams and SMAC schools with their lone first place finish of the day. Several other SMAC athletes notched silver medals, but it was the McDonough girls who garnered the gold on Monday.
"This was what we all wanted right from the start of the season," said Person, who had earlier finished third in the 300 (43.41) and was sixth in the 55 (7.55). "Erica went out and did well then I got us caught up. When Izetta took the baton from Asharia for the last leg, we just started cheering for her to keep going."
"I could tell the other [Gwynn Park] girl was not too far behind me," Haynes said. "I couldn't turn around, but I could hear her. I just wanted to stay focused and finished up strong."
McDonough's victory propelled the Rams to eighth overall in the 1A girls standings with 25 points. The McDonough boys placed 25th with one-half of one point as Largo of Prince George's County won both the boys and girls team titles.
In the 2A standings, Oakdale easily won the boys title, while South Carroll edged Harford Tech by one-half of one point for the girls crown
SMAC schools did not fare well from a team perspective. In the 2A girls standings, Westlake (13 points) finished 15th, Thomas Stone (10) and Calvert (10) tied for 17th, Patuxent (5) was 25th and La Plata (3) tied for 27th. On the boys side, Westlake (8) was 17th, Calvert (7) tied for 18th, Patuxent (6) took 20th and La Plata (3) was 26th.
Several athletes finished second in their respective events on the day.
Stone freshman Takiya Henson finished second in the 2A girls 300 (40.69), finishing nearly two seconds behind Harford Tech junior Caitlyn Bobb (38.93) who shattered the meet record by nearly a full second. Cougars sophomore Victoria Wilson was seventh in the 55 (7.45) and 12th in the 300 (43.58).
Westlake senior LeNisha Chance was just edged out of the high jump title by Autumn Wilson of Frederick Douglass of Prince George's County as both posted best leaps of 5 feet 3 inches. Chance also took eighth in the 55 hurdles (9.35) and admitted she was not entirely pleased with her performance.
"Today was a valuable learning lesson for me," said Chance, who was also part of the fifth-place 800 relay team with freshman Unique Eubanks, senior Janiya Greenfield and sophomore Raven Kennedy (1:49.07). "I needed to be a lot more mentally focused. I was the top seed in the high jump and the other girl beat me out for the title. Then in the 55 hurdles, I just didn't do as well as I wanted. I'm used to doing a lot better in my events. But this is a learning experience for me heading into the outdoor season."
Calvert sophomore Kristen Prince led through more than three-quarters of the 2A girls' 3,200 but was no match for Winters Mill junior Kathryn Hopkins in the last two laps and settled for second (11:33.25). Senior teammate Emily Mutchler placed seventh in the 800 (2:33.83) and 10th in the 1,600 (5:45.63). Cavaliers senior Carter Singletary was fourth in the 2A boys 800 (2:01.52) and ninth in the 1,600 (4:35.63).
"This senior indoor season could not have gone any better for me," Mutchler said. "I wanted to do better today, but I could feel some tightness in my hip in the 1,600 and it took me a while to get loose before the 800. But I was happy with my 800. It was my last indoor event and I gave it my all."
Patuxent runners also performed well in the distance events. Junior Logan Musumeci finished third in the 2A boys 3,200 (9:56.00) and was part of the 10th-place 3,200 relay team with juniors Chris Butler, Isaiah Courtney and Dreyden Hinton. On the girls side, Panthers senior Justine Willey was fourth in the 2A girls 1,600 (5:28.58) and ninth in the 3,200 (12:18.63).
Willey, who plans to compete on the Panthers outdoor track and field team and also serve as a courtesy/pinch runner for the softball team, admitted she had one mission in each distance event.
"I was told to beat Emily [Mutchler] in the 1,600 and to beat [Calvert senior] Lauren [Brennan] in the 3,200," Willey said. "That's what I did. I wasn't really worried about time. I felt really good in the mile. Then in the two-mile, I felt really good the first mile, then I started to get tired the second mile. It was a fun season. I felt a lot closer to the other girls on the other SMAC teams."
Stone's boys' 800 relay team of sophomore Moises Ayala, juniors Steven Rose and Daevaun Shepherd and senior Donovan Stanley-Reeves placed fourth (1:34.79), while Westlake took sixth (1:35.50) with juniors K'Vonta Harvey and Michael Harris and sophomores Jalil Singleton and Ervin Mitchell. Stanley-Reeves was also fourth in the 55 (6.68).
Westlake senior Devin Smith took fourth in the 1,600 (4:30.94) and was ninth in the 800 (2:05.04). Wolverines junior Jeremiah Maxwell finished 10th in the 500 (1:09.74). Maxwell, Singleton, Mitchell and Harris were 10th in the 1,600 relay (3:39.27), one spot ahead of Lackey seniors James Jones, Jarron Plater, Sam Edwards and sophomore Bisanga Ngoie (3:39.87).
La Plata junior David Strong was sixth in the 55 hurdles (8.19), one spot ahead of Calvert senior Draven Quander (8.21). Lackey junior Jaxson Varyo placed 11th in the shot put (40-6), one spot better than La Plata junior Micah Harrison (38-11 1/2), while Jones was ninth in the 300 (37.76).
La Plata sophomore Emma Vanden Berg was sixth in the 2A girls shot put (32-6) and Stone senior London Roberson finished ninth (28-9).