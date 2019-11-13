PASADENA — Saturday’s Class 1A state girls soccer semifinal contest at Northeast High School was a tale of two halves.
Loch Raven of Baltimore County scored two goals late in the first half against McDonough on a cold afternoon in Anne Arundel County. The Rams responded with a quick goal in the opening minutes of the second half and kept the pressure on looking for the tying tally all the way to the final whistle.
But that final whistle would blow and with it was the end of the Rams’ season in a 2-1 loss.
“I thought we played a very good second half. We played hard, had a lot of opportunities in the second half,” McDonough head coach David Bradshaw said. “It took us a while to get going, we didn’t really play our style in the first half and it ended up hurting us. It just took us a little while to adapt to their style of play and we weren’t able to overcome it.”
Sophomore Kaidence Anderson scored what would turn out to be the lone goal for the Rams.
“I think that our first half we were a little nervous, but I think second half we came together as a team and we worked together trying to win the game.”
McDonough, which won its fourth straight 1A South Region title on Oct. 29, finishes the season at 9-9 overall.
“We replaced 10 starters, the only person coming back was our goaltender [Marisa Gibbs],” Bradshaw said. “She was our only senior so it took a long ride for them to get to the point where they played together and trusted each other and then they ended up really coming together at the end. It’s just unfortunate we came up a little short.”
The game was scoreless for almost the first 30 minutes when Loch Raven junior Haley Gordon took a long shot that got in the net past Gibbs to give the Raiders a 1-0 advantage.
Loch Raven doubled its lead with just over three minutes to go until halftime as Nicole DeCarlo scored. The Rams went to the intermission trailing 2-0.
McDonough came out of halftime looking to trim into the deficit and that the Rams did when Anderson beat Loch Raven goalkeeper Grace Shamer with a shot into the net.
“It was assisted by Ava Lyddane. She just played me the ball inside and I just blasted it into the goal,” Anderson said.
It was just a 2-1 Loch Raven lead with just less than 35 minutes left.
“We started moving the ball more towards the middle and then we just went towards goal,” Anderson said of the adjustments made for the second half.
Bradshaw added: “We’re a better team than we showed in the first half. We’ve been playing some great soccer at the end of the season. I just didn’t feel we were really connecting passes and playing our style. We were playing their style of soccer, so we just got back to being us and once we were us we were able to really put pressure on.”
The two teams continued with scoring chances over the remaining time with McDonough getting close to tying on several occasions.
“They found a couple of holes in our defense in there,” Loch Raven head coach Anthony Menegatti said. “They just have an extremely well-coached, well-passing team. And they just really set it up well and they just seemed to like just know where to be in the right spots all the time and [Anderson] just finished the ball really nicely. That was just a real impressive play by them.”
Shamer made eight of her 10 saves in the second half as the Rams poured on the pressure, but they would run out of time as Loch Raven, which claimed a 1A North Region title on Oct. 29, moves on to the state final versus Patterson Mill of Harford County on Thursday at Loyola University in Baltimore.
“We came in here thinking we were going to win this. We didn’t come in to lose it,” Bradshaw said. “This team’s fought the entire year right from the beginning to the end. We’ve gotten better and better and we just wish we were playing next week, but it didn’t happen that way.”