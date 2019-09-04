One year after she was the lone junior on a team that featured 10 senior starters, McDonough High School senior goalkeeper Marisa Gibbs will head into the upcoming season as the only senior on a Rams team that is in the midst of rebuilding.
Gibbs, who sports a cumulative 4.6 GPA and is seeking to notch a 5.0 her senior year, will make the ultimate transitionary role this fall with the Rams. Last year, she was on a team that featured seniors Peyton Carney, Emily Edwards, Alexis Bourassa, Savannah Paton, Kennedy Bradshaw and Victoria Lawrence, but this year she is the lone senior on a team loaded with youthful promise.
“This year is definitely going to be different,” Gibbs said. “Last year, we had all those seniors and they were part of some really good teams here. Now this year it’s weird being the only senior on this team. We have a lot of really good younger players. Our freshmen group is really talented. They’re going to be good for many years.”
McDonough head coach David Bradshaw was accustomed to having a talented, veteran group on the field the last two seasons, both of which resulted in the Rams attaining the Class 1A South Region title. This fall, the group will have a different look as the seniors have gone and a youthful group will seek to fill the void this season and is years to come.
“Last year everyone we had out on the field was a senior, including my daughter, Kennedy,” Bradshaw said. “Marisa was our only underclassman last year and this year she’s our only senior. We have such a young group I still really don’t know which players are going to start other than Marisa. She’ll be in goal every game.”
In addition to having a bevy of talented, experienced players at his disposal the last three seasons, Bradshaw is also aware that his group has been bright. Two of his former players, Carney and Elizabeth Saoud, were honored as the school’s valedictorian their senior years and Gibbs boasts one of the highest GPAs in the class.
“This team is not only very talented, but they’re also very smart,” Bradshaw said. “I’ve been really blessed to have such a smart group of girls to coach. They have the highest GPA of all the teams in the school. Two of the last three valedictorians were on the girls soccer team. Marisa has a very high GPA, she’s very smart.”
McDonough will open the season at home on Sept. 10 against Calvert then will travel to Great Mills two days later. The Rams will then play two games at the Glen Burnie High School tournament on Sept. 14, versus Williamsport of Washington County and Glen Burnie, then jump back into the SMAC schedule with a game at Chopticon on Sept. 16 before hosting Northern on Sept. 19.
“Each year we have been the smallest school in SMAC, but we’ve been able to hold our own against those bigger schools,” Bradshaw said. “This year, we don’t have the experience that we’ve had in previous years, but we have a lot of talent. I will probably end up keeping three freshmen on varsity, but right now Marisa is the only senior and the only starter.”
