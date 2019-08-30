UPPER MARLBORO — For nearly the past decade, the Northern Patriots have been a powerhouse in the Southern Maryland Athletic Conference and hold eight straight Calvert County golf tournament titles. This fall, the Patriots enter as the defending SMAC champions and are looking to repeat under first-year head coach Clayton Lewis.
“As a first-year head golf coach at Northern, I am excited,” Lewis said. “We obviously have a lot of talent, and are blessed to have that talent. It was a fun day. The kids are great though and they get all the credit for now.”
Elizabeth and Eddie Coffren helped lead the Patriots (3-0 overall) with the two lowest scores of the day to a 172 combined-stroke score which was enough for Northern to sweep the quad match between Huntingtown, McDonough and Thomas Stone at Lake Presidential Golf Club.
“With the Coffrens, we obviously know what we have with them. They are outstanding players and hit the ball very well,” Lewis said. “Today, Elizabeth [shot a 37] and got Eddie by one, and it was well deserved. They beat each other up in practice the other day. I’m glad that Elizabeth got to be the low score today.”
Coaches sent six golfers for each team to the front nine where the par is 36, and tallied the sum of the best four golfers’ strokes for each team.
Huntingtown (2-1) finished second with 188. McDonough (1-2) took third with 230 and Thomas Stone (0-3) took fourth with 234.
“We are young and this was a tough test. Northern and Huntingtown are great teams, and they are setting the benchmark for a lot of other teams in the conference,” McDonough head coach Paul Hafera said. “This was a great opportunity for our kids to come out and learn what the course was like and see some of the top players in the conference playing.”
Elizabeth Coffren shot a 37 and has high hopes for the team to do well in her senior campaign.
“I played really well and just had one bad hole, but everyone has bad holes,” she said. “I think the team is going to be pretty good this season. This year we have a lot of younger kids who are learning and I feel like they can progress really well. I hope in my last year we can play really well as a team. I am really excited for the season.”
Eddie Coffren, the defending Class 4A-3A state champion from last year, had the second-best score of the day and shot a 38 to finish just one stroke behind his older sister.
“I played pretty well today,” Eddie Coffren said. “I just had two bad holes and a little bit of a bad putting day, but overall I had a good time.”
Northern’s other two scores that counted toward the team’s total were from Joey Mueller who shot a 45 and Bryce Moore who shot a 52.
“Based on what [former head] coach [Mickey] Norfolk told me, Joey is the guy who’s grown the most,” Lewis said. “Norfolk left me with a great team and he’s helped me out a lot. I was proud to see Joey play today. He shot a 45 and thinks it’s a bad round, so we have a lot to be excited about.”
Despite sweeping the match, Lewis believes his team still has room to grow for the rest of the season.
“Some of our players struggled a little bit. Tommy Nissan hits the ball really well, but he struggled a little bit today,” Lewis said. “We are excited to see the team grow. Bryce, our number five today, shot a 51 and he’s a senior, but we are excited because he still has room to grow. Seth [Markowitz] did well as our number six today.”
Huntingtown rising freshman David Wright recorded the Hurricanes’ lowest total of the day after shooting a 46.
“I think there are some things we can take away from today,” Huntingtown head coach John McGuffin said. “We had some freshmen get some scores that count, and I just want to congratulate Northern. The Coffren brother-sister duo is top notch. I am very respectful of their game.”
The Hurricanes’ Jordan Richards and Akhil Patel both shot a 47, while freshman Cameron Kapiskosky had the fourth lowest score with a 48.
“When the three lowest scores are underclassmen that isn’t too bad,” McGuffin said. “We should be in the 160-170 range, so finishing in the 180s is a little higher than we would have liked, but I thought we did a great job. We will put some work in to try and improve those scores moving forward to set ourselves up to show improvement by the time we see Northern again.”
William Edwards turned in the lowest score for the Rams after shooting a 53, while Mason Carney was second on the team with a 57.
“This is a learning process and this is a good starting point for us,” Hafera said. “We will keep working from here on out for the next five weeks.”
Lili Sachel shot a 55 and Connor Orsillo shot a 56 to lead Stone.
Northern is off until Thursday when it will be at White Plains Golf Course to face North Point, Leonardtown and Westlake. Huntingtown is slated to play at Hawthorne Country Club in La Plata versus Lackey, Chopticon and Calvert on Tuesday. McDonough is scheduled to face La Plata and Patuxent on Wednesday at Hawthorne. Stone is back in action on Wednesday at Whie Plains Golf Course to face St. Charles and Great Mills. All matches are slated to begin at 4 p.m.
