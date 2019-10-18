After cruising to lopsided victories in the first two sets of Wednesday evening’s Southern Maryland Athletic Conference Potomac Division clash with visiting St. Charles High School, the McDonough High School volleyball team had to display more than a hint of resiliency in order to complete the sweep.
McDonough had coasted to 25-11 and 25-12 victories in the first two sets, but trailed on numerous occasions in the third set and were facing a 23-18 deficit in the late stages of the set. St. Charles looked poised to extend the match to a fourth set, but the Rams rallied for a 26-24 victory to complete the sweep.
“I could definitely feel the anxiety inside me starting to blossom,” said McDonough senior Trinity Barrett, who plans to have a career in creative writing and publishing. “That last game was really close. I could feel the anxiety building, but we did a great job coming back and getting the win.”
McDonough (3-9, 2-3 SMAC Potomac) used an 8-0 run midway through the first set to forge a commanding 20-9 lead before Barrett ended the game with three straight service winners, capped by a kill from Jaylyn Smoot for a 25-11 victory. Barrett, who also claims a fondness for werewolf stories, began the second set in genuine full moon mode and her teammates made sure that game would offer little drama.
Senior setter Gillian Cayabyab opened the second set with four straight service winners, including a pair of aces. Then after being staked to a 5-1 lead, Barrett reeled off 11 straight winners, including a pair of aces and featuring a trio of kills from Smoot. Service runs from the St. Charles’ Taylor Sommerville and libero Kyla Sutton trimmed the deficit considerably but did not generally affect the outcome in the Rams’ 25-12 victory.
St. Charles (1-9, 1-4) appeared on the verge of being swept, but head coach Darrelle Smith challenged his players to display ample heart and spirit between the second and third sets. An early service run from Cayabyab gave the Rams a 5-1 lead, but the Spartans rallied behind service runs from Jaida Jernigan and Somerville to forge a 13-9 lead just past the midway point of the set.
“I basically challenged the girls to come out and play with a lot more emotion that last set,” Smith said. “One thing about them, they will battle. I was hoping they could pull it out and win that third set, but give McDonough credit. They’ve got a good program and their girls just kept fighting back at the end.”
Two more service winners from Somerville staked the Spartans to a 23-18 lead and a fourth set seemed almost certain. But the Rams recorded a crucial sideout point then five straight service winners from Smoot, including a pair of aces, brought the hosts to match point at 24-23 before Cayabyab ended it with an ace that Sutton could not handle.
McDonough is scheduled next to host Lackey at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, while St Charles is slated to be back in action at 5:30 p.m. today at Great Mills.
“I definitely think this was one of better matches,” Cayabyab said. “We did a lot of things well, passed, set and attacked. Our serving was also really good. I know we’re all looking forward to the playoffs. We’ll play a lot of different teams [from outside SMAC], but I think we have the ability to go a long way once the playoffs start.”
