On Tuesday hosting the Calvert Cavaliers and McDonough Rams in a Southern Maryland Athletic Conference tri-match, the Leonardtown Raiders protected its home mats by taking care of business and adding two more wins to its season total with a sweep.
“We have done phenomenal as a team this year,” Raiders sophomore Aidan Gamble said. “We are improving every single day and continue to get better. Every day at practice our goal is to get better so that we can win SMAC as a team and go for a state run again.”
Leonardtown (21-4 overall) did not drop a match on the night with an 81-0 victory over Calvert and an 82-0 win over McDonough. The Rams (8-8) were able to salvage a split with a 48-25 victory over Calvert (4-14).
In the opening match of the night, the Rams were able to win eight bouts against the Cavaliers with six via the forfeit and two pins. Calvert picked up five wins and there was a double forfeit at 160 pounds.
The first three matches went to the Rams with Jabari Robertson (106), Ethan Kline (113) and DJ Moore (120) picking up forfeit wins.
Tim Hall got the Cavaliers on the scoreboard with a 5-0 victory over McDonough’s Nathan Hudler at 126.
The next four bouts were split among the two teams. Calvert trimmed its deficit in half after Cody Moore’s first-period pin at 152 put the Cavaliers behind 30-15 before a double forfeit at 160 preceded the final five bouts.
Calvert pulled to within 30-25, but the Rams won the final three bouts with a third-period pin at 195 from Darnell Payne, a second-period pin from Julio DeJesus at 220 and a forfeit win at 285 to Jamear Stephenson.
“We are young and we have a lot of guys that love to put in the time in the wrestling room,” McDonough head coach Josh Stewart said.
The Raiders began their first match of the night with a victory over Calvert in which the hosts took all 14 bouts with five coming via the pin.
Blake Simonds (113), Matthew Oh (120), Sean Vosburgh (132), Troy Cialona (138), Travis Chism (160), Alex Evans (170), Joe Stanalonis (285) and Nate Herrera (106) all picked up forfeit wins for the hosts.
Brian Bieshelt (145), Finn Eskeland (152), Aidan Gamble (195) and Scott Price (220) all recorded first-period pins for victories in their respective matches.
“Today’s matches went really well,” Eskeland said. “We all wrestled hard. This year my individual goal is just to win everything. I want to be a SMAC champion and regional champion. My goal at states is to place in the top three.”
Calvert was shorthanded as captain Matt Davis was unable to compete with an injury.
“We have a really young group,” Cavaliers head coach Matt Bancroft said. “They are still learning the fundamentals.”
Against the Rams, Leonardtown was able to win nine bouts with pins and four via the forfeit.
At 195, Gamble was able to pin Payne early in the second period to extend the Raiders’ edge to 60-0. The only match not decided by pin or forfeit came at 106 when Herrera defeated Robertson by a 14-0 major decision.
“Today we had some great matches,” Gamble said. “I saw the McDonough kid last year, and I pinned him quicker this time. I have improved a lot since last year.”
Leonardtown’s next SMAC match is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at Patuxent. McDonough is scheduled to be at St. Charles at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday and Calvert, after taking part in the North County tournament this weekend, is slated to be next at Chopticon at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Twitter: @johnniswander2