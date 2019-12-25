In the finale of the daylong DMV Tip-Off Classic that it hosted on Saturday, the North Point High School boys basketball team was looking to give the Southern Maryland Athletic Conference a clean sweep of its three opponents from Prince George’s County.
North Point and Douglass of Prince George’s County were tied at 32 at the intermission, but Douglass pulled away in the second half for a 66-57 victory. Earlier on Saturday, Westlake edged Pallotti of Prince George’s, 61-58, then St. Charles remained unbeaten on the season while downing Wise of Prince George’s, 71-58.
“Right now we’re not being patient,” Eagles head coach Jimmy Ball said. “We force a turnover, then we give it right back. We still have some things that we have to work through. We have two games here [this] weekend then we start off January with Westlake. They’re good again. They have those big guys inside who are very good.”
Douglass used an 8-1 run to start the third quarter with a 40-33 lead, then pushed the advantage to double-digits on four different occasions in the frame before North Point’s Andre Brantley (11 points) connected on a three-point field goal in the waning seconds of the quarter to trim the gap to 51-42. Douglass led by as many as 13 points in the second half, but North Point never led by more than a bucket.
North Point (3-3 overall) and Douglass, which both have Eagles as their mascot, scored the same amount of points in the fourth quarter, but Douglass owned a double-digit lead through much of it. Mike Woods (22 points), Darnell Snowden (13 points) and Mikhai Arnold (12 points) led the visitors. Tedros Gleaton and Josh Olaosebikan each scored 10 points for North Point in a losing cause.
Douglass owned a 48-38 advantage in rebounds with Abdou Samb pulling down 13 boards and Brian King had 10. Olaosebikan grabbed seven rebounds to lead North Point, while Gleaton had four boards. Douglass dominated the inside in the second half, pulling down a total of 26 offensive rebounds for the game.
North Point plays two more Prince George’s opponents this week as the school hosts the James Chapman Holiday Classic. They will play Gwynn Park at 4:30 p.m. Thursday and Parkdale at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
St. Charles, Westlake win
In one of the earlier games involving SMAC and Prince George’s squads, the Spartans (5-0) gained command from Wise in the second quarter to forge a 32-20 halftime lead and took a 49-36 advantage into the fourth quarter.
Tremaine Chesley led St. Charles with 19 points, Omar McGann had 13 and Max Brooks and Jaiden Butler had 10 points apiece.
St. Charles will play in the Governor’s Challenge tournament in Salisbury. The Spartans take on Middleburg of Virginia in opening round action on Friday followed by taking on either Western Branch of Virginia or Montgomery County’s Gaithersburg on Saturday.
“We’re always looking forward to playing the best competition possible,” St. Charles head coach Brett Campbell said. “We’re always looking to go 1-0 every day, whether it’s a game or practice. We have a tough schedule coming up, but that tough competition is going to help us get ready for helping us reach our long term goals.”
In the first game involving a SMAC squad, Westlake edged Pallotti in a contest that was tight throughout.
The Wolverines and Panthers were tied at 26 at halftime and 44 at the end of the third quarter. Pallotti led by as many as six points in the fourth quarter, but Westlake closed out the game on a 13-4 run to prevail by three.
Cameron Tweedy led Westlake (3-1) with 22 points and also grabbed 10 rebounds, while Stanley Harley and Kamari Ramsey scored 11 points each. Justin Bryson pulled down nine rebounds, Erick Hunter had eight boards and Harley had six rebounds and three assists. The Wolverines owned a 44-31 advantage in rebounds against Pallotti.
Westlake will be in the James Chapman Holiday Classic at North Point, taking on C.H. Flowers of Prince George’s County at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, then Gwynn Park at 6 p.m. Friday.
