In the type of intense contest that coaches, players and onlookers have come to expect when the two teams clash, the North Point High School boys basketball team edged host Westlake, 59-57, on Friday night in a Southern Maryland Athletic Conference Potomac Division battle.
North Point (6-4, 1-0 SMAC Potomac after a 66-60 loss to Thurgood Marshall of Washington, D.C. on Monday night) led after each of the first three quarters, but never by more than four points. During the course of the contest, the Eagles’ biggest lead at any stage was five points, but Westlake started the second half quickly to take a six-point lead, its biggest of the night.
“They started the second half on a [7-0] run and I thought the game might get away from us,” said North Point head coach Jimmy Ball, who recorded his 350th career coaching victory, coincidentally at the school where he started. “But we came back with a run of our own sparked by one of our seniors, Jayvin Brown, and then from there we did a good job defensively against [Cameron] Tweedy and [Stanley] Harley.”
Trailing 30-29, at the intermission, Westlake (5-2, 0-1) claimed a 36-30 lead and had the chance to extend the lead on several occasions. But North Point forced several turnovers during a pivotal 7-0 run of their own, capped by a conventional three-point play from Brown to take a 37-36 lead.
“It was all thanks to my teammates,” Brown said. “We all played great together. Our defense did a good job on [Tweedy] and Mikayle [Powell] did a good job on [Harley]. It was a good team win.”
There would be four lead chances in the third quarter and the game was tied on three occasions in the frame, but the Eagles owned a 50-49 lead heading into the fourth quarter. Neither team was very effective from the free-throw line, as Westlake connected on only 12 of 26 attempts from the stripe (46%) and North Point made only 6 of 18 foul shots (33%).
“When you play a good team like North Point, you can’t have turnovers and you can’t miss free throws and layups,” Wolverines head coach Ed Mouton said. “We had 25 turnovers and we missed 14 free throws and several layups. You just can’t give away possessions and points against a good team like North Point and expect to win. Give them credit, they were definitely the more aggressive team.”
Harley, who led the hosts with 20 points, opened the fourth quarter with a three-point field goal, but neither team scored over the next four minutes. Brown tied the game with a layup, but Tweedy (14 points) countered with two buckets inside to give the Wolverines a 56-52 lead with just less than three minutes remaining. Westlake would not make another basket during the rest of the contest, however.
Brown had the bucket that tied the game at 56, then senior Tedros Gleaton gave the visitors a 58-56 lead with 1:20 remaining. Gleaton led the Eagles with 15 points, while Brown had 13.
Westlake’s Erick Hunter had the chance to be the hero on several occasions in the waning moments, but he missed two open shots and connected on only one of two free throws. His jumper from the right corner caromed off the rim as the buzzer sounded.
“It’s always a tough game when we play them,” Mouton said. “It seems like we split with them every year the last six, seven years. Of course, that means we would have to go to their place and win the second time. It’s only the first game of the Potomac Division schedule, but they’re all big because you have so many tough games every week.”
North Point and Westlake return to division action on Friday with the Eagles hosting Thomas Stone at 7 p.m. and the Wolverines playing on the road at Lackey at 6:30 p.m.
