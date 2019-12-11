With the clock ticking down under 15 seconds, Huntingtown’s Jayden Holland knocked down a shot and was fouled, sending the home crowd into a frenzy and seemingly giving the Hurricanes the opportunity to tie the visiting North Point Eagles.
Except none of it counted. Huntingtown was granted a timeout prior to the shot, nullifying the shot and foul and denying the Hurricanes an opportunity they never again were able to earn.
Seconds after the timeout ended, North Point’s Christian Taylor converted two free throws at the other end of the gym to seal what ended a 68-65 SMAC crossover victory for the Eagles.
The win evened up North Point’s record at 1-1 overall, as the Eagles had dropped a 77-72 decision to Theodore Roosevelt of Washington, D.C. on Thursday.
“This is always a good battle, coming in here.,” North Point head coach Jimmy Ball said. “[Huntingtown head coach Tobias Jenifer] and Huntingtown, we always go back and forth. It’s a good early season matchup for us. I’m glad we got a win because we coughed up one last Thursday.”
Huntingtown (0-2), which lost 69-60 at St. Charles in its opener on Friday, led North Point 13-12 at the end of a quarter in a game where neither team was ever able to build a comfortable lead.
After North Point surged in front in the second quarter, a pair of Kedrick Frink free throws put the Hurricanes back in front 30-29 with 19.6 seconds remaining in the half. But Jayvin Brown’s bucket 17 seconds later gave the Eagles the 31-30 advantage heading into the break.
The traded the lead throughout the third quarter and the early stages of the fourth before Lasalle Rose’s three put the Eagles in front for good with 4:45 remaining.
Eight different Eagles scored in the game, with Caden Diggs’ 15-point effort leading the way. Taylor added 14, while Rose contributed 12 and Teddy Gleaton 11. But while North Point, which is scheduled to play at Calvert at 6:30 tonight, did pick up its first win over the young season, Ball was particularly concerned with the team’s defensive performance.
“What bothers me is our defensive pressure is not there,” Ball said. “That’s what we’ve worked on the most. I know the offense is a little bit behind because we’ve spent so much time on that. So we have to get that together.”
“We’re going to have to play pressure defense, period, because we’re small. We have to grind it out. We’re going to have to get our offense straight, but defense is going to be our key. If we play defense we have a chance.”
In the other locker room, it was another disappointing finish for a Hurricanes team that has given itself and opportunity in each of its first two games.
“Both games, and hat’s off to St. Charles, we played them extremely tough down the stretch and were in it, close enough to win that game and we were right in this game,” Jenifer said. “Went down the stretch, down to the wire, had an opportunity. Going back and forth and played the foul game a little bit, but hat’s off to North Point.”
Frink paced Huntingtown with 17 points, while Charles Contee and Mike Solomon each scored 13. The Hurricanes, who are scheduled to host Westlake in another tough crossover game at 6:30 tonight, are just two games into an arduous stretch of schedule to open the season, which includes a trip to Baltimore County to play Dulaney, who reached the 4A state semifinals a year ago, and five Charles County teams.
“I think we need to a better job of closing games and finishing down the stretch,” Jenifer said. “I think it will come. We have a tough six games to start the season. All Charles County powers and then we go up the road to Dulaney. ... We’re definitely going to be battle tested. We’re going to be ready for that grind in January and February, for sure, but it would be nice to get one of these wins and get the monkey off our back.”
