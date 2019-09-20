There is a word printed on the back of the practice shirts of Huntingtown’s boys soccer team. It reads simply “Brotherhood”, but the word carries significance for those on the team.
“We try to play like brothers,” Huntingtown’s Lucas Frankle said. “We rely on each other. It’s not a one-man thing. We operate together and that’s the only way we’re going to get anywhere.”
With the bitter memory of an ugly collapse in a loss to Anne Arundel County’s South River from the previous week, the Hurricanes took steps forward together on Tuesday night when they hosted the North Point Eagles in a Southern Maryland Athletic Conference crossover game. Huntingtown scored early and often in the first half and ultimately claimed a 6-0 shutout win.
“It was good to see tonight,” Hurricanes head coach Charlie Russell said. “It was a really good bounce-back from a game we had earlier in the year against South River. We had some breakdowns mentally [against South River] and we had a lot less of that [in this game]. It shows that these guys are growing as a team. That’s probably what I’m most impressed with.”
Andrew Schug put the first two goals in the net for Huntingtown (2-1 overall) and later completed the hat trick when he scored the team’s fourth goal with close to 10 minutes remaining in the first half.
“It was amazing,” Schug said of the team’s start against North Point. “It’s everything you think about, that you visualize the night before. It’s everything you learned from practice, that the coaches dig into you. You listen and learn and put it on the field.”
Danny Russell also scored in the first half, putting the Hurricanes’ third goal on the board, while Bryce Behe tallied another late in the opening 40 minutes to increase the hosts’ lead to 5-0 at the break. Dominic Pellock capped the scoring with the second half’s lone goal when he deposited a feed from Schug into the net to increase Huntingtown’s lead to 6-0.
The Hurricanes had been expecting a stiff test from North Point (1-2), which had entered the game off of a shutout win over Calvert and had played defending SMAC champion Leonardtown to a relatively competitive 4-1 loss a week before. But Huntingtown built the early lead against the Eagles and never allowed it to slip away, as they had after opening up a margin on South River earlier in the season.
“I thought it was a really good game,” Frankle said. “We did have a loss last week, but we stepped it up this week. This was a much better building block. The team came together. It was definitely not a one-man effort. We had goals all around the field. The defense was fantastic. We had a shutout. Everything the coaches have been preaching since the preseason we finally did tonight.”
North Point will attempt to shake off Tuesday night’s outcome in a scheduled match at Patuxent at 6 tonight. Huntingtown, which was scheduled to host Lackey on Thursday night, is scheduled to travel to Leonardtown to take a crack at the Raiders at 6 p.m. Tuesday. Charlie Russell is hoping his team continues to make positive strides as it works further into the meat of the schedule.
“Take steps like we did tonight and continue to correct our mistakes,” Russell said of the formula he thinks will lead his team to success. “We need to work on the mental maturity. If we can conquer that, we have a pretty skillful group. The group is really together. We just have to take care of the things that happen in a game that we need to adjust to and not get too excited.”
