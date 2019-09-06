North Point
Head coach: Tom Petre (sixth season, All-County COY)
Last year: 13-1, 6-0 (SMAC Potomac Division champions, Class 4A East Region champions, Class 4A state runner-up)
Athletes to watch: QB/SS Tedros Gleaton (Sr.), RB Corey Johnson (Sr., All-County), WR/DB Caelen Carson (Sr.), WR Rahsaan Simpson (Sr.), WR/DB Kroy Myers (Jr.), DL/OL Bradley Brown (Sr.), OL/DL Janik Ogunlade (Sr.)
Key personnel losses: WR/DB Malik Lawrence (All-Conference POY, All-County AOY), QB Asa Williams (Sr., injury, All-Conference, All-County), DE/MLB Camron In (All-Conference, All-County), OL Notah McCabe (All-Conference, All-County), OL Jacob Tuiasosopo (All-Conference, All-County), P/K Evan Patterson (All-Conference, All-County), MLB/FB Mike Gable, DB/WR James Warner, RB/CB Howard Willis
Outlook: The Eagles were set to head into the season as the favorites to capture the Class 3A South Region title and make a serious bid for the 3A state title until senior quarterback Asa Williams suffered an off-field injury last weekend. North Point will look to rely on its ground game and stingy defense throughout the season in Williams’ absence.
Coach’s comments: “For us it’s all about going out there and executing the way that we know how on both sides of the ball. Really, our goals haven’t changed. We have a lot of guys back who have been with the program and several of them have committed to Division I programs.”
TED BLACK
