Charles County schools in general were not very busy on Wednesday’s National Signing Day.
At North Point High School, football players gathered to sign their national letter of intents during the vacant time between the Eagles’ boys junior varsity and varsity basketball games against neighboring Westlake. It was a busy evening inside the North Point gym as the signing ceremony took place amid the boys basketball tripleheader that got under way at 4 p.m.
North Point seniors Caelen Carson (Wake Forest University), Micah Prout (University of Delaware), Asa Williams (Hampton University), Janik Ogunlade (University at Buffalo), Corey Johnson (Bowie State University), Rahsaan Simpson (Frostburg State University) and Myles Rucker (McDaniel College) all signed their national letters of intent.
“It was like I told the kids and the parents, it was a great day for them as well,” North Point head football coach Tom Petre said. “These kids not only displayed skill on the field but they had to have the academics to get accepted at these colleges. They put in the hard work in the weight room, on the field and in the classroom and now they have an opportunity to continue playing at the next level.”
Carson recorded 34 tackles and two interceptions and also added three receptions for 57 yards and two scores and two rushes for 43 yards and another touchdown. Williams missed the entire 2019 season after suffering an off-field injury less than two weeks before the season began. He had initially committed to Howard University but opted for Hampton University prior to signing.
Johnson, who rushed for 1,211 yards and 12 touchdowns on 150 carries for the Class 3A state quarterfinalists, is among the growing number of SMAC players headed to Bowie State University. Johnson also caught five passes for 41 yards and another score. Like Williams, he had been among the primary reasons the Eagles reached the 4A state title game in 2018.
Tedros Gleaton led the Eagles to the 3A playoffs this fall, completing 83 of 149 passes for 1,482 yards and 23 touchdowns and he rushed 80 times for 384 yards and nine scores.
“I thought all of the guys signed with the right fit,” Petre said. “I know with Corey he had a great visit with the coaches at Bowie State and now he has the chance to play close to home. Myles is also going to be close to home although McDaniel really seems like a long way away. I’m proud of all the guys. This group really accomplished a lot for the program.”
Prout was also among the Eagles’ best defenders this season, recording 29 tackles and three interceptions. Rucker also enjoyed a stellar season as a member of the North Point defensive unit. The son of Eagles defensive coordinator and former Parkdale High School football coach, Mike Rucker, he recorded 121 total tackles, added 6.5 sacks and forced one fumble.
Other players from the county committing on Wednesday included McDonough High School senior wide receiver Christian McNeill who signed his national letter of intent to attend NCAA Division-II Wingate University in North Carolina and Westlake High School’s Nigel Harrison who is headed to Morgan State University as a walk-on.
