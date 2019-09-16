Tied at 21 with 11 minutes 30 seconds remaining in the game was probably not the position the North Point football team had envisioned itself being in after having led 21-0 late in the second quarter of Thursday night's game against the visiting Westlake Wolverines.
But after Westlake scored on Kobby Ayim's 2-yard touchdown run and the subsequent 2-point pass from Jeremiah Maxwell to Jalil Singleton early in the fourth quarter, that was exactly the position the Eagles found themselves in.
With Westlake's collective mind on the ever-growing opportunity to pull off the upset, North Point buckled down, eventually scoring two more touchdowns to escape with a 34-21 win in the Southern Maryland Athletic Conference crossover matchup between the cross-town rivals.
“It was a battle,” said North Point's Corey Johnson, who rushed for close to 150 yards and scored a pair of first-half touchdowns for the Eagles as they built the early 21-0 lead. “You saw them come back, we fought through. Our tempo got them at the end. We're a fast-paced team and they couldn't keep up with us and we got the dub.”
North Point (2-0) scored first when Tedros Gleaton hooked up with Kroy Myers on a 22-yard touchdown pass with 3:33 remaining in the opening quarter, making the score 7-0 with the successful extra point. The lead doubled midway through the second on Johnson's 45-yard touchdown run.
Later, Gleaton's 72-yard completion to Christian Homer set the Eagles up at the Wolverines' 13-yard line, and two plays later Johnson carried the ball into the end zone for an 8-yard touchdown to increase the hosts' advantage to 21-0 with 3:14 left in the opening half.
Despite the lead the Eagles were able to build, North Point head coach Tom Petre didn't feel his team was playing extremely well through the early portion of the game.
“We didn't execute particularly well early,” Petre said. “That's a coaches and players thing. Obviously if we're not executing, we're missing something in practice, so we as coaches need to do a better job so that when we come out here they can execute at a high level. We'll go back and work on some things. That's what I think it is, consistency early, tripping up early. You start to get a little bit tight and then you get a little adversity, but I'm proud of the guys for the way they finished the game.”
Westlake (1-1) began its comeback when Maxwell found Singleton for an 18-yard scoring strike with just 5 ticks left on the first-half clock. Then, receiving the ball to open the third quarter, the Wolverines drove 70 yards in eight plays and again reached the end zone on a 33-yard hookup between Maxwell and Singleton, though the extra point was blocked to leave the Wolverines behind 21-13.
Late in the third quarter, the visitors received a golden opportunity when North Point's punter, in trying to catch a low snap, kneeled on the ground to give Westlake the ball at the Eagles' 2. On the ensuing play, Ayim scored and with the 2-point conversion the game was tied.
North Point quickly responded with a 65-yard drive that culminated with Gleaton again connecting with Myers, this time for a 32-yard score with 9:01 remaining. Later, facing a fourth down-and-4 from the Westlake 37 with 54 seconds left, Myers rushed for a 37-yard touchdown to ice the game, sealing North Point's second win of the season.
While the game ultimately ended in disappointment for the Wolverines, Westlake head coach Tony Zaccarelli thought the effort exhibited what his young team is capable of, perhaps even going beyond what the group thought during the weeks leading up to the season's start.
“The team showed a lot of heart,” Zaccarelli said. The Wolverines will be at Calvert at 7 p.m. Friday against a Cavaliers team that fell to Northern in Week 2, 30-10. “We showed we can be a good team. We still have a lot of work to do, but at the end of the season we can be right where we want to be and definitely can surprise some teams. ... They can compete with anyone. There were times at the beginning where they were unsure. I think it's reality now. They can compete, and they believe they can compete. I think that's one of the things they've learned about themselves. They're going to be very good.”
On the other side, North Point brought big expectations into the season after finishing 2018 as the Class 4A state runner-up. And whereas the stern test the Eagles faced on Thursday night might not have necessarily been welcome, it was a necessary step for a team that harbors the goals that it does.
“I think you need it,' Petre said. “You're going to face tough times down the road. You don't know when, but you have to be battle-tested if you're going to win late. Any program that's played in the playoffs knows that. You know going into the playoffs that you have to be battle-tested. You don't know when it's going to hit you, but adversity is going to hit you at some point.”
North Point plays at Huntingtown at 7 p.m. Friday in a contest between two 2-0 teams. The Hurricanes shut out Patuxent in Week 2, 40-0.
“A lot of people doubt us because we lost a lot of seniors,” Johnson added, “but we're the same team, same identity. We just have to come out here and work and execute like we did tonight.”