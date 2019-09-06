In the weeks leading up to its season opener at Arundel High School tonight, the North Point High School football team appeared to have all the pieces in place to make another serious push for a state title, this year in the Class 3A classification after reaching the 4A state title game last fall.
But days after playing county and Southern Maryland Athletic Conference rival La Plata in a preseason scrimmage, North Point’s immediate plans for a potential return trip to play in the state finals at U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis were temporarily placed on hold when senior quarterback Asa Williams, a Howard University commit, was injured riding an all-terrain vehicle.
While head coach Tom Petre did not want to elaborate on Williams’ condition after Wednesday’s practice, he underscored some of the modest uncertainty facing the Eagles this week by noting the quarterback position was now a six-man battle. North Point defeated Arundel two years ago in the 4A East Region semifinals before upending Anne Arundel County’s Broadneck in the region final.
“I really don’t want to go into anything regarding Asa until after this week’s game,” said Petre, who noted that Williams is out indefinitely but did not entirely rule out his return this fall. “It’s a tough enough situation for the kid and his family. Last year, we had just one quarterback — Asa. This year, we have six kids competing for the spot now, two of which are left-handed.”
In Williams’ absence much of the offense will center on senior running back Corey Johnson, a Delaware State University recruit, along with wide receivers Caelen Carson, a two-way player who is headed to Wake Forest as a cornerback, and Rahsaan Simpson, with senior two-way linemen Bradley Brown, Janik Ogunlade, Mike Cunningham and Rashaun Sibley Jr. leading the way.
“Up front we’re still going to be very good,” Petre said. “We typically run the same schemes on offense and defense with varsity that we do on JV, so these guys know what to expect when they get moved up. We moved up some guys for the playoffs last year and they came in ready to play and they understood the schemes.”
Williams, who is expected to officially sign with Division I Howard in February, had guided the Eagles to their first 4A state title berth last fall in his first season as the full-time signal-caller. In the weeks prior to his injury, Williams had high hopes of leading the Eagles to the 3A state title this fall.
“There’s only one goal that we all have in mind,” Williams said after an August practice. “We want to win states. Last year we got close, but we could not get it done. We have a lot of really good players back. We graduated Malik [Lawrence] and you can never really replace a player like Malik. But we have all the right guys here to accomplish our goal.”
North Point will open the season at Arundel at 6:30 tonight and then return home to face Westlake on Sept. 12 before heading to Huntingtown to face the reigning 3A South Region champions.
